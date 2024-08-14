Introducing MAVTV GO: Global Streaming Service for Motorsports & Automotive Enthusiasts, Powered by Endeavor Streaming

MAVTV GO is available to download for free with optional sign-up to access additional features like personalized programming recommendations and more. The service is available across web, IOS and connected devices (Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku), and online at MAVTVGO.com. The service will be available on Android TV and mobile devices as well as Smart TVs soon.

"With MAVTV GO, we are breaking down barriers and making it easier than ever for fans to connect with the high-octane content they love, whenever and wherever they want," said CJ Olivares, MAVTV President. "Racing fans have multiple ways to watch MAVTV - through their cable provider, on dozens of free, ad-supported platforms, and now, with a robust direct-to-consumer streaming service. We are thrilled to be working with a world-class partner like Endeavor Streaming to create a powerful new streaming destination for avid motorsports fans and automotive enthusiasts. This launch is a huge milestone for MAVTV as we continue to build our audience around the globe, create an exceptional experience for viewers and grow the passionate motorsports culture that we love for the next generation."

MAVTV GO: For Motorsports Fans Everywhere

Live Racing + Original Shows and More: Both web-based version and mobile app offer fans a curated selection of live racing coverage and access to popular MAVTV Original Docuseries and Specials like "The Life," "On the Rise" and more.

Extensive Library of Racing and Auto Enthusiast Content: The service features on-demand viewing of MAVTV content, including race recaps, legacy properties, and the comprehensive MAVTV library of multi-series highlights, archives, documentaries and fan-favorite build shows.

No Pay Wall: Access to a vast array of content without any subscription fees. Premium features are also available upon free sign up.

Global Accessibility: Watch live and recorded content from anywhere in the world. MAVTV GO launches in English, however, service for Spanish and Portuguese language options are in development with native language and specialized programming to launch next year. Access to content will vary across certain territories.

Interactive Features with Free Account: Users who sign up for a free account will receive content recommendations, be able to highlight favorite racing events and shows, and opt in for push notifications for upcoming programs.

Widest Selection of Racing Anywhere: Explore content across multiple racing disciplines and categorized by dirt oval, paved oval, international, road course, power boats, personal watercraft, both road and dirt two-wheel racing action, and more.

MAVTV GO is powered by Endeavor Streaming's Vesper platform, a complete end-to-end streaming solution that enables the motorsports network to continually expand its lineup and deliver memorable direct-to-consumer streaming experiences to their viewers. Using Endeavor Streaming's enhanced analytics tooling, MAVTV will also take advantage of deeper consumer insight metrics to maximize audience satisfaction, growth and build a marketplace strategy.

"Direct-to-consumer streaming enables fans everywhere to have greater access to the sport and action they love," said Fred Santarpia, President of Endeavor Streaming. "We're proud to partner with MAVTV to bring their brand of thrilling motorsport to new fans and enthusiasts around the world."

The launch leverages Endeavor Streaming's experience in delivering complete direct-to-consumer streaming offerings for some of the world's biggest sports properties including WNBA League Pass, UFC Fight Pass, NWSL+, and University of Texas' LHN (Longhorn Network), among others.

In addition to the all-new MAVTV GO, the network has revamped MAVTV.com with a refreshed design, improved navigation, in-depth programming schedule, upcoming show and series highlights and a "Behind the Wheel" spotlight on the diverse and distinguished lineup of racers featured on MAVTV.

ABOUT MAVTV

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing, and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within global motorsports: on pavement, dirt and water, and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection of documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in more than 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST channels across 24 countries and more than 300 million connected devices, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

For more information, visit www.MAVTV.com – and follow MAVTV on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

About Endeavor Streaming

Endeavor Streaming, a subsidiary of Endeavor, is a global leader in premium video distribution and monetization for live and on-demand content across sports, entertainment, media and lifestyle. Through its complete end-to-end streaming platform and unique service offerings inclusive of advisory and consultancy, growth marketing, custom front-end development and more, Endeavor Streaming helps content creators, brands and rights holders transform, grow and scale their direct-to-consumer businesses. Endeavor Streaming is a trusted partner for leading global brands, delivering tens-of-thousands of major tentpole events annually including UFC fight cards and powering streaming services including, University of Texas' LHN, WNBA League Pass, UFC FIGHT PASS, NWSL, NYFW, and more.

SOURCE MAVTV