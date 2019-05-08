Introducing MBE DNA: A Revolutionary Program to Help You Master the MBE

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BarMD, a leading California Bar Prep Course provider, has just released an exclusive program to help exam takers across the country master the Multistate Bar Examination with their proven MBE formula.

The MBE DNA program is a comprehensive training program which includes flashcards with over 1,300 real MBE questions, along with supplemental decoding strategies and access to an exclusive portal with BarMD exam training videos.

"Our MBE program fundamentally changes how exam takers approach MBE questions," said Maureen MacManus, Director of Academics at BarMD. "With our issue-spotting lectures, we train test takers to avoid things like distractor answers so they can tackle questions efficiently, without overthinking or relying on guesswork."

As one BarMD student and three time exam retaker shared on a recent review noted, "BarMD taught me strategies for tackling the MBE that helped me save time and also learn how to eliminate incorrect answers that I would have considered before. On both the July 2017 and February 2018 bar exams I ran out of time and had to either leave MBE bubbles blank or randomly guess. On the July 2018 MBE, I was able to answer every single question." That test-taker passed after utilizing BarMD's unique approach.

With the MBE DNA, students can now move beyond study flashcards by incorporating proven exam taking strategies like rapid-fire MBE detection, answer-choice patterns and distractor mastery.

