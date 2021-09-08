Introducing MealCubes: Recreating "Real Food Meals" As Small Cubes That Taste Like Candy

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to "The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World," approximately 811 million people around the world were undernourished in 2020. Although proper nutrition is the cornerstone of good health, it is something many people still do not have access to. To help overcome this global challenge, MealCubes recreate the world's healthiest meals in the convenience of a few tasty candies to bring more efficient and affordable nutrition wherever it is needed.

Through a six-step proprietary process, MealCubes pack the highest amount of nutrition and calories in a few cubes that taste like fruity candy. By breaking an entire meal into its basic building blocks (amino acids and peptides, carbohydrates, lipids and micronutrients), MealCubes delivers "real food" meals such as wild salmon, kale, sweet potato and avocado via an efficient and affordable option.

"An astounding number of people around the world continue to suffer from undernourishment. Recognizing the severity of this issue, we've set out to revolutionize nutrition with MealCubes," said Matthew Elonis, co-founder and CEO, Meepo. "MealCubes will also meet the everyday demands of consumers, businesses and even impact the future of food in space as consumer flight becomes a larger reality."

MealCubes is developed by Meepo, an emerging innovator focused on changing the world through next-generation nutrition technologies. Meepo's core mission is to revolutionize nutrition by making it accessible, affordable, and personalized - enriching every global citizen, no matter where they are born, in order to properly feed their bodies and minds.

Each MealCube pack contains a "meal" consisting of a small pack of cubes flavored as cherry, orange and green apple and containing 420 calories, 25 grams of protein, 28 grams of healthy fat, 23 grams of complex carbohydrates and 35 essential vitamins & minerals. The product is available for purchase on getmeepo.com and retails for $5-$7 per "meal" during the initial launch phase, while offering wholesale pricing to healthcare, NGO, and government partners.

Meepo's nutritional claims have been third-party validated by world leader in food, environment, and pharma product testing company, Eurofins (eurofins.com).

MealCubes is well-positioned to serve the needs of the following:

Travelers: Whether on a plane, train, or at a hotel or resort, MealCubes ensures travelers always have handy nutrition. MealCubes is also an ideal solution for a different type of travel – space! The product has been literally tested by astronauts and is ideally suited for consumption while onboard spacecrafts.

Athletes: Using Meepo, professional, collegiate and amateur athletes as well as everyday fitness consumers and outdoor adventures can easily incorporate nutrition into their training regimen.

Healthcare: Healthcare institutions, as well as senior living facilities, can provide a full meal of calories and macronutrients as well as the essential vitamins that patients and first frontline workers require at a fraction of the cost of a "real meal."

Education: Whether due to taste, cost, lack of availability, or inconvenience, many children simply aren't getting the nutrients they need. MealCubes provides nutrition in the form of a few affordable gummies that taste like a treat.

Government/Military: Private and public organizations can provide more efficient and effective nutrition for disaster relief and service members around the world by leveraging MealCubes.

About Meepo

Meepo was founded in 2019 to revolutionize nutrition by making it accessible, affordable and personalized for everyone. Through nutrition-technology and innovation, Meepo has the ability to support governments and organizations combat world hunger, help athletes reach peak performance, and fuel the everyday go-getters to reach the edge they're after. For more information on Meepo, please visit getmeepo.com.

