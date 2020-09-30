Introducing Meiomi® Cabernet Sauvignon

SONOMA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiomi Wines, the Pinot Noir powerhouse is proud to announce the newest addition to its award-winning portfolio with the introduction of its first Cabernet Sauvignon. Sourced from Meiomi's signature tri-appellation regions, Sonoma, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties, the 2019 Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon offers a unique spin on one of America's most popular varietals and will be available nationwide beginning October 1, 2020.

Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon offers a beautifully balanced and deliciously complex red wine just in time for the fall and holiday seasons. The 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon reveals a deep ruby color with expressive aromas of juicy blackberry, boysenberry and bramble, laced with hints of toasty vanilla and graham cracker. The bold flavors are highlighted by a plush, velvety mouthfeel with a long finish. The coastal influences of California, from the dense fog and brilliant sun to the high winds, cool coastal air and diverse terrain, are captured in this unrivaled new way to experience Cabernet Sauvignon. Extra care was taken to ensure the most important flavors from each coastal region were best represented in the final wine, carefully blended to achieve balance, complexity and richness of flavor.

The 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon is also the first new varietal to be released under the direction of Jason Becker, who has been a part of the Meiomi winemaking team for five years and was appointed lead Winemaker in 2019. "Staying true to Meiomi's coastal California roots, we looked at our three growing regions and the flavor possibilities we could create in a new varietal," Becker says. "Our goal in creating the 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon was to gracefully blend the standout flavors of each growing region, but also reflect the uniquely bold Meiomi style. The resulting wine is dark, rich, and soft – a Cabernet Sauvignon that truly sets itself apart with a Flavor Forward™ taste like no other!"

Harvested in early November, the near-perfect temperatures and lack of precipitation allowed the grapes to fully ripen and be harvested at the optimal time, giving this Cabernet Sauvignon beautiful color, texture, and flavor. The 2019 vintage is made by combining traditional winemaking practices from Bordeaux with new world ingenuity, creating an evocative wine that is sophisticated, smooth, and lushly flavored.

Wine lovers first visual cue that this Cabernet Sauvignon is truly something different is the bottle's unique Burgundian shape and screw cap closure, signature to Meiomi's style, and a spin on traditional Cabernet packaging. The wine's launch will be supported by a 360-marketing plan including national TV and digital advertising, national direct-to-consumer and ecommerce programs, a suite of point of sale materials for the on- and off-premise, and national press and influencer engagement.

For more information about Meiomi and availability of the 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, please visit www.meiomi.com.

About Meiomi Wines

Meiomi (pronounced may-OH- mee) wines take their name from the word for "coast" in the language of the native Wappo American Indian tribe – a word that best symbolizes the character of the sought-after coastal California vineyards, which lend their fruit to Meiomi's distinctive wines. Using some of the best grapes from the cool-climate vineyards coastal appellations of Sonoma, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties, the winemaking team blends the best expression of each coastal region into a harmoniously balanced and rich style across Meiomi's Pinot Noir, Rosé and Chardonnay wines. Meiomi wines are always rich and ripe, yet elegantly expressive, with depth and complexity.

SOURCE Meiomi Wines

Related Links

http://www.meiomi.com

