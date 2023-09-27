Introducing MeltMed: First to Market Fast-Dissolving Nutraceutical Wafers to Address Anti-Aging Skin Care, Energy, and Immune Health

Innovative WaferiX Technology is the Cornerstone of New Health and Wellness Product Line, Elevating Efficacy

New Products, Regenerate with NAD+ and Radiance with Glutathione, Available for Direct-to-Consumer Shipping

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MeltMed, an innovative supplement brand revolutionizing the way consumers experience nutraceuticals, is unveiling a new suite of fast-dissolving wafer products in the United States. The new supplements feature nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and glutathione, which support healthy aging and skin health, respectively, among other functions.

Utilizing the proprietary, breakthrough WaferiX technology, which safely delivers active compounds via the oral mucosal membrane under the tongue, MeltMed products allow for increased absorption and effectiveness–a convenient, discreet and more economical alternative to IV infusions.

MeltMed's debut offerings in the U.S., which are launching this fall for direct-to-consumer shipping nationwide, are:

  • Regenerate with NAD+ - Also known as the "molecule of youth," NAD+ acts as an energy-starter molecule involved in critical biological processes such as cellular energy and cellular repair; reported benefits include converting nutrients into energy and helping to mediate biological processes like rejuvenating aging cells into healthier younger cells. Supports vitality and healthy aging.

  • Radiance with Glutathione - Glutathione is the key ingredient, supporting visibly smoother, more radiant, and more supple skin. As the master of all antioxidants and a potent detoxifier, it helps to neutralize free radicals that can damage cells and contribute to aging and boost immunity.

"Our innovation holds tremendous value for consumers, as our wafers provide a safe, cost-effective, accessible way to effectively supplement glutathione and NAD+ for wellness purposes," said Megan Jewett, MeltMed's Business Development Manager. "With WaferiX technology, incorporating these beneficial ingredients into your daily routine has never been easier. By delivering these molecules directly under your tongue, MeltMed wafers ensure rapid absorption and maximum effectiveness and are an effective alternative to IV infusions."

MeltMed is a wholly owned subsidiary of iX Biopharma Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. All products are formulated by iX Biopharma's in-house team of scientific experts in medicine, pharmacy, chemistry, novel delivery systems and product stability; they are manufactured and tested under stringent Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)-approved Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) conditions in its wholly-owned facility in Melbourne, Australia.

Regenerate is priced at USD $199.99 (30 Dissolvable Wafers per box; 50 mg NAD+ per wafer). Radiance is priced at USD $99.99 (30 Dissolvable Wafers per box; 50 mg Glutathione per wafer). In celebration of their upcoming launch, MeltMed will be offering a storewide discount of 30% off RRP on their website.

For more information about MeltMed, visit www.meltmed.com.

About MeltMed
MeltMed offers a range of supplement products designed to fight aging at the source. Together with a holistic strategy of diet, exercise and rest, our supplements help you to achieve your best life and become the healthiest, happiest version of yourself. MeltMed products are made using the innovative WaferiX technology and proprietary freeze-dry manufacturing process. Learn more at www.meltmed.com.

Contact: Candice Votke
516.640.8197
candice@rosengrouppr.com

