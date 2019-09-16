Introducing Mendix World 2020 -- World's Largest and Most Important Low-Code Conference Goes Annual

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that the company is expanding its highly anticipated global low-code conference, Mendix World , to become an annual event.

Mendix World is the premier global event for anyone serious about low-code application development and digital innovation in the enterprise. In 2019, nearly 4,000 people representing more than 30 countries and 1,100 companies attended the Mendix World conference in Rotterdam in April, 2019, making it the largest global event dedicated to low-code app development.

The annual must-attend event will take place on June 2-4, 2020 in Rotterdam Ahoy, the Netherlands.

Attendees can look forward to engaging breakout sessions, insightful and diverse keynote addresses from the industry's top visionary makers, and connecting with a wide array of innovators at this exciting and inspiring first-class event.

"The world of low-code and no-code app development is evolving and progressing at a rapid pace as digital transformation continues to reshape the way people do business," said Derek Roos, CEO of Mendix. "By transforming our premier conference into a tentpole annual event, Mendix is empowering professionals from all over the world to come together, innovate and push the boundaries of what they can create."

Low-code application development allows businesses in any vertical to collaborate closely with IT to drive mission-critical digital transformation initiatives forward more quickly and effectively than ever before. Mendix World aims to bring a diverse collection of perspectives together to inspire attendees to be curious, creative, and to build the software and apps needed to make their lives easier, better, and more productive.

At Mendix's can't-miss annual event, business and IT leaders from every corner of the world are challenged to push the boundaries for product innovation, experiment with new technology, find new ways to engage with customers, and most importantly, 'Go Make It.'

To receive updates on registration and details on the conference, visit: https://www.mendix.com/mendix-world/save-the-date/

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams, and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

