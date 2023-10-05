Introducing Mezcal Amarás Logia Horno: Taking Luxury, Collectible Mezcal to a New Level

With only 400 bottles globally, this exclusive and highly coveted mezcal is the first in Mezcal Amarás' forthcoming line of prized, rare, and collectible ancestral distillates

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezcal Amarás , the leading global mezcal brand known for its high-quality mezcals and foundational philosophy towards sustainability, officially expanded their Logia Portfolio with a rare and exclusive new Mezcal Amarás Logia Horno. The extremely limited line, traditionally crafted from the prized Horno Agave, embodies the essence of mezcal made from small and unrepeatable batches with a singular purpose: to bring mezcal connoisseurs a unique experience and to celebrate the select, scarce and once unattainable. Horno represents a true collectors' bottle; it is the only Amarás release that pairs this agave species with this method of distillation. Only 400 bottles will be released globally, 180 of which have been allocated to the United States.

One of the rarest wild Agave species, Horno, or "oven," Agave blooms only once in its lifetime, with a lifespan of 8-10 years. It is revered in its native Mexico for its spectacular blooms and spirit of service: just as it provides shade throughout its life, upon harvest, it is used to retain heat in ancestral culinary practices. Through Horno, Mezcal Amarás will be the first to cultivate the same patience and abundance with which this agave grows. Because the use of this Agave is so rare, Mezcal Amarás partnered with Maestra Mezcalera Bertha Domingo and Maestro Mezcalero Ruben Lopez to ensure the mezcal was mindfully and expertly crafted to perfection.

Horno marks a transition to a new bottle for all future Amarás Logia releases, marrying past and present through its use of ceramic bottles that pay homage to the rich heritage of mezcal and the ancestral methods of clay pot distillation. This black ceramic bottle is also a first look at the brainchild of Santiago Suarez and Luis Niño de Rivera, who set out to redefine and decode the way super-premium mezcal is categorized and identified with a new nomenclature that identifies the specific characteristics of each mezcal based on its production process and the rarity of the agave used. The nomenclature consists of one of two initials depending on its process, "A" for artisanal mezcals or "C" for ancestral mezcals, and one of five numbers, 1-X, that account for the mezcal's position on a scale of relative sugar content and its corresponding flavor profile. Horno is a C2 mezcal, made ancestrally ("C") and identified as a "2" in the numerical system with its high sugar content and somewhat sweet, floral taste at full maturity.

"I am thrilled to unveil Mezcal Amarás Logia Horno," Santiago Suarez, Chairman & Co-Founder of Mezcal Amarás said. "In a world where exclusivity has become a cherished hallmark, we wanted to capture a similar experience for mezcal enthusiasts through Horno. Each sip will take you through a world of nuances and unique flavors. Our distilling process utilizes agave that has never been used before for mezcal. We have worked tirelessly to perfect this process and cannot wait for it to be cherished and shared."

Mezcal Amarás Logia Horno was recently awarded Double Gold at 2023 SFWSC and will be available while bottles last in select luxury retailers in California, New York, Texas, Florida & Illinois starting November 1 for an SRP of $399.

Mezcal Amarás is a world leading mezcal company integrated from seed-to-sip with more than ten years of experience crafting the definitive range of award-winning premium mezcals, made sustainably and through fair trade. Founded in 2010 by Santiago Suarez and Luis Niño de Rivera, Mezcal Amarás' is the world's first carbon neutral mezcal company, harvesting a variety of cultivated and wild agaves and planting 10 agaves for each one harvested. Handcrafted by the best Maestros Mezcaleros from three mezcal regions in Mexico: Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Durango, each bottle of Mezcal Amarás contains the rich history of traditional mezcal production.

Mezcal Amarás has a complete portfolio of premium mezcals composed of three brands:

Amarás Logia – the epitome of the brand's portfolio with both permanent and collectible Limited Edition mezcals made with rare and scarce agaves, and through highly demanding Artisanal and Ancestral methods, Verde Amarás – an inclusive mezcal brand with a no labels essence that lets you be whoever you want to be, and Amarás – smooth and perfectly balanced mezcals that can be sipped neat or in a premium cocktail.

