Introducing Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, The Only Hard Lemonade Seltzer Made by Lemonade Experts

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now hitting shelves near you, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer blends the full flavor taste of authentic lemonade with the attributes of hard seltzer. Made by THE experts in hard lemonade who created the category on April 1, 1999, hard lemonade fans can rejoice and cheers with the new, superior tasting hard lemonade seltzer.

In a recent consumer taste test1, consumers preferred Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer's superior taste over the competition, and its most authentic lemonade flavor. Crafted from the ultimate lemon trifecta – a proprietary blend of three specialty lemon varietals – Mike's lemonade flavor delivers a unique taste and crisp finish. Using a special cold pressed method, more lemon flavor is extracted into their lemonades and consumers can taste the difference. Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer is 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and gluten free.

"We are obsessed with crafting the best-tasting hard lemonades, which we have perfected over the last 21 years," said John Shea, chief marketing officer, Mike's Hard Lemonade Co. "Other companies do other things, Mike's makes lemonade. Mike's has been the #1 hard lemonade for over two decades for delivering the superior taste, and now we are thrilled to introduce Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, the best tasting hard lemonade seltzer."

Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer comes in a 12-can variety pack of four refreshing flavors:

Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer Lemon leads with a zesty aroma and signature mix of lemonade sweetness and tartness that only Mike's could make.

Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer Strawberry has an unmistakable scent of ripe strawberry flavor and delivers on the taste of the tried and true lemonade combo.

Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer Mango provides the perfect balance of craveable, ripe mango flavor with lemon sweetness and tartness.

Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer Pineapple blasts taste buds with a fresh twist of pineapple flavor for full tropical perfection.

Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer is available now nationwide. Visit the product locator on the brand's website to find at your nearest retailer, https://www.locator.mikeshardseltzer.com.

About Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer

Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer is the full flavor hard lemonade seltzer crafted using the cleanest-tasting alcohol base through a proprietary and unique, patented filtration process. Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer is 100 calories, has 1 gram of sugar, and 5% ALC/VOL per 12 fl oz, and is gluten free. Available in four flavors. To learn more about Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, visit https://www.mikeshardseltzer.com or learn more at @mikeshardseltzer on Instagram & Facebook and @MikesSeltzer on Twitter.

Please drink responsibly. Hard seltzer with flavors. All Registered Trademarks, used under license by Mike's Hard Lemonade Co., Chicago, IL 60661 www.mikeshard.com .

1 The third-party taste test was conducted in January 2021 in accordance with blind taste testing standards and protocols in consumer sensory research.

