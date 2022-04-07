Introducing Motorlux, a Reimagined Event that Builds on McCall's Motorworks Revival's Legacy

"We are grateful to Gordon and Molly McCall for entrusting us as stewards of this prestigious gathering that they founded and grew into a world-class event," said Soon Hagerty, Senior Vice President of Brand, Hagerty. "Monterey Car Week is the most anticipated annual automotive event and we're dedicated to ensuring that Motorlux remains the benchmark celebration of cars, craft and community that sets the stage for the days to come."

With refinements throughout, Motorlux will feature a themed approach to food and beverage with menus and signature cocktails created by local culinary experts. Immersive displays, showcasing automotive, aviation, fashion and design innovators will set the stage for networking and community, encouraged by a new seating concept throughout the hangar.

New this year, Motorlux and the Monterey Jet Center will serve as a live automotive auction platform. The boutique auction, offering approximately 80 exceptional motor cars, will be presented by Broad Arrow Auctions and its team of industry veterans. The auction preview is set to take place on Wednesday, August 17, with the sale scheduled for Thursday, August 18. Additional information on the auction can be found at www.broadarrowauctions.com.

Motorlux is proud to continue to support the CHP 11-99 Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping families of California Highway Patrol officers in times of need. Since 1982, the CHP 11-99 Foundation has provided over $42 million in assistance, including $35 million in vocational and academic scholarships.

"We love the CHP 11-99 Foundation's mission and we are so proud to help them provide emergency assistance and scholarship support to the families of California Highway Patrol officers," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Charitable giving has always been integral to this event. We want to honor that legacy by building on this wonderful tradition as part of our commitment to doing well by doing good."

Ticket packages for Motorlux are now on sale. Onsite parking is now included with all ticket packages, adding a level of convenience and exclusivity to the evening.

Click here for images

About Motorlux

Motorlux is a fresh take on Monterey Car Week's kick-off party with a focus on cars, craft and community. Returning to the Monterey Jet Center on August 17, 2022, Motorlux remains faithful to its entertaining and elegant roots while elevated with artfully curated experiences celebrating automotive, aviation, fashion and design. For more visit the Motorlux website at Motorlux.com.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia, Detroit Concours d'Elegance, Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, California Mille, Motorlux, Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit https://www.hagerty.com/, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding its business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that may cause our actual decisions or results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: (i) Hagerty's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this release, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Hagerty to grow and management growth profitability; (ii) the future financial performance of Hagerty; (iii) new entrants into the market or current competitors of Hagerty developing preferred offerings; (iv) the loss of one or more of Hagerty's distribution partners; (v) Hagerty's inability to prevent, monitor, or detect fraudulent activity, including transactions with insurance policies or payments of claims; (vi) Hagerty's ability to attract and retain members; (vii) Hagerty's ability to prevent cyberattacks or breaches of data security; (viii) regulatory changes affecting Hagerty; (ix) unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of insurance claims against Hagerty; and other risks and uncertainties listed in Hagerty's Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 21, 2021. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Hagerty does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and Hagerty does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Hagerty