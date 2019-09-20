Introducing Movado Connect 2.0 - Powered with Wear OS by Google

"We are excited to present the new Movado Connect 2.0 collection," stated Efraim Grinberg, Chairman & CEO, Movado Group. "These are beautifully designed smartwatches enhanced with Google's cutting-edge technology. Movado has always been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of modern design and innovation. This collection does just that by offering new and exciting ways of telling time through the marriage of iconic design and state of the art functionality."

Starting at $495, the latest Movado Connect features interchangeable straps in leather, fabric and metal, including a ceramic case back, making this timepiece the perfect accessory for both women and men offered in two sizes 40mm +42mm. The distinctive AMOLED screen is always on and provides hundreds of customizable dial variations, allowing the wearer to experience Movado's unique design aesthetic, while having access to thousands of apps, programmable pushers, a microphone and the Google Assistant enhances the smartwatch user experience.

Additional features include: Interchangeable Straps/Bracelets, Activity Tracking with Google Fit™, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor, NFC Payments with Google Pay™, Notifications, Music Control & Storage, Customizable Dials, the Google Assistant, Microphone, Rotating Smart Crown, Programmable Pushers, 2-4 Day Battery Life w/ Time Only Mode, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Altimeter, 8 GB Storage, 1 GB Memory, Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 Processor.

Movado Connect 2.0 is available for presale on Movado.com starting today and will be available in-store October 2019.

https://www.movado.com/us/en/movado_motion/shop-all-smartwatches/

About Movado

A brand long identified with Modernism and closely associated with the performing arts, Movado has achieved a proud 138-year history of design excellence and innovation. One of the world's premier watchmakers, Movado is renowned for its iconic Museum® dial and modern design aesthetic. Since its founding in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1881, Movado has earned more than 100 patents and 200 international awards for artistry and innovation in watch design and technology.

Movado has been a major supporter of New York City Ballet, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Jazz at Lincoln Center, NY Public Arts Fund, Miami City Ballet and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE®, SCUDERIA FERRARI®, REBECCA MINKOFF® and URI MINKOFF® watches worldwide, and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.

Wear OS by Google works with phones running Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 10.0+. Google, Wear OS by Google, Google Pay and Google Fit are trademarks of Google LLC.

