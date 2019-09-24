Introducing Move: A Members-only, Online Supermarket

Launching on Kickstarter today with membership starting at $95, backers can lock in this annual rate even as prices go up after the crowdfunding campaign. Kickstarter backers will be able to start placing orders in February 2020, months ahead of the general public.

The supermarket experience has not changed in over three decades, despite consumer behavior changing with the Internet - in fact, 97% of grocery shopping is still done offline. Move (formerly MoveButter) has spent the last 2 ½ years building a new, national supermarket.

Starting with 100 essential staples at launch, Move will scale to 500 products by the end of 2021. By doing so, Move will contrast itself with traditional supermarkets (that often carry up to 50,000 SKUs). Instead of competing on the size of selection, Move will focus on quality over quantity by sourcing products from artisans and producers who have been recognized with Michelin stars, James Beard awards, and Good Food awards.

"We believe that if you want to be a truly great retailer, you have to make your own products - which is exactly what we're doing. We control every part of the product journey from design to delivery. That allows us to make products that are tangibly higher quality, more affordable and more ethical," said Chai Mishra, CEO and Founder of Move.

Move has been backed by industry experts including Y Combinator, the San Francisco 49ers, Joe Montana, the Marzotto family, the founders of Caviar and Home24, former professional gamer Dan Dinh, Xavier Niel, Matt Bellamy of Muse, among hundreds of others.

In 2017, Move set out to build the supermarket of the future. Since then, they've partnered with the greatest artisans in America, built a community of 100,000 people, and designed a revolutionary online experience. In 2020, Move's mission is to change how household products are purchased, forever.

