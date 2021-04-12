Introducing Moxie In The Kitchen: A Free Virtual Cooking Program By Homemade And SCANPAN/GLOBAL Cutlery

SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homemade, hosts of free, interactive and personalized virtual cooking events for groups of any size, have announced today an exciting and interactive year-long partnership with SCANPAN USA Inc. and GLOBAL Cutlery USA. Hosting two classes per month, the program called Moxie in the Kitchen will be a high-energy culinary experience and demonstrate SCANPAN/GLOBAL Cutlery's product performance with a rotation of special classes focused on executing different cooking techniques and simple dishes. From mastering scallops at home to the perfect frittata, Homemade and SCANPAN/GLOBAL Cutlery have partnered to demystify cooking techniques that all home chefs can master with the right tools and expert guidance.

Moxie in the Kitchen classes will be led by Chef Joel Gamoran, food sustainability expert, monthly cooking contributor on TODAY (NBC), host of Scraps (A&E), author of Cooking Scrappy (Harper Collins, 2018) and former longtime national chef for Sur La Table. Each class will feature a fresh new dish and either a high-performance non-stick pan or knife as well as giveaways to those who cook-along on screen with Chef Joel.

"Working with SCANPAN/GLOBAL Knives is the partnership of my dreams!" said Chef Joel Gamoran, co-founder, Homemade. "Not only have I been using their products for years, I have seen first-hand how people fall in love with their pans and knives when I've used them in demos. I know every single person who cooks along with us will see their incredible performance and it's so rewarding to discuss it in real time during classes - it's what makes our format so special."

"Moxie is the perfect description of the high energy that Joel Gamoran and his chef collective bring to each class," said David Wenz, SCANPAN's Director of Sales and Marketing. "It's all about making dishes that may seem intimidating to the home cook but made accessible with HOMEMADE's teaching approach. Our legendary SCANPAN nonstick pans and GLOBAL knives are the perfect introduction to performance cutlery and cookware in a learning environment. At the end of each class, it's so inspiring to see what students create, being shared live across hundreds of cameras; that's the Moxie in the Kitchen magic."

Classes kick off on Tuesday April 13th starting with build-your-own cut roll sushi and grapefruit Saketini. Registrants for this event will be entered to win one of 50 Santoku knives. On Sunday May 9, Homemade is hosting a special Mother's Day class on the perfect frittata. Registrants for this event will be entered to win one of 50 10.25 non-stick original SCANPAN skillets.

About Homemade

We are Homemade and we host epic personalized virtual cooking events. These events are led by the most engaging chefs in America, live via Zoom! We bring together families, friends, and colleagues through interactive cooking experiences unlike any other! With Homemade, we're making lasting memories in kitchens and bringing people together through cooking.

About SCANPAN USA Inc.

SCANPAN is a family-run business based in Ryomgaard, Denmark. For more than five decades, SCANPAN has been producing durable and timeless artisan cookware for professional chefs and home cooks. All SCANPAN products are made of recycled aluminum, PFOA-free and manufactured under the strictest of standards required by the Danish government. Safety and sustainability are part of SCANPAN's DNA.

About Global Cutlery USA

GLOBAL Cutlery USA, a division of SCANPAN USA Inc., is the exclusive U.S. distributor of GLOBAL knives made in Japan. In the tradition of the Samurai sword, GLOBAL knives are produced of the highest stainless steel quality by Japanese craftsmen. GLOBAL is known worldwide for their perfectly balanced, lightweight kitchen knives and ergonomic handles with the signature dimpled pattern.

