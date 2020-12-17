Introducing Mr. Brainwash's Shero

Mr. Brainwash taps into both eras in his representation, blending the Ben-Day Dots of Lichtenstein and 60s comic book printing with the wild calligraphic gesture and drips of contemporary street artists, all made perfectly cohesive through the layered precision of commercial graphic design. The works are bright, bold, and explosive, yet refined — the perfect piece of art to celebrate the radical power of Wonder Woman breaking into the male dominated comic book world in the 60s, and her reemergence into the public imagination when we are, yet again, so in need of such a hero.

We couldn't be more pleased to provide exclusive access to Mr. Brainwash's Shero, a small edition of only 84 prints ($1800 each pre-release, $1950 after December 25th) and 5 hand-embellished silkscreen on canvas ($12,000).

Inquire today at [email protected] or purchase pre-release directly at www.hamiltonselway.com/shop

