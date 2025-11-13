Introducing "muni | TAILORED JAPAN" : Launching Exclusive Journeys to the Soul of Japan

- Bespoke access to Japan's hidden roots, designed for ultra-high-net-worth travelers-

Designing One-of-a-Kind Experiences Unlisted in Web or Travel Magazines.

Seamlessly integrating mobility and experience,we elevate Japan's travel value to the next dimension.

FUKUOKA, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nommoc Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Fukuoka, Fukuoka Prefecture; CEO: Takumi Yoshida; hereinafter "nommoc") announced today the launch of "muni | TAILORED JAPAN," a new inbound travel service designed for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs)—the world's top tier of discerning travelers.

(Service Website: http://muni.travel )

nommoc began with the unprecedented challenge of leveraging an advertising model to make mobility costs virtually zero, driven by the belief that freedom of movement creates new experiences. Drawing on this innovative origin and our expertise in luxury chauffeur-driven operations, muni is the new brand that capitalizes on this unique edge, providing one-stop production of "Mobility x Sightseeing x Cultural Experience."

Guided by the philosophy, "Beyond Travel, Beyond Compare," muni delivers a redefined journey, inviting guests to discover the very essence of Japan's beauty, spirituality, and authentic human connections.

A dedicated Curator meticulously tailors each itinerary to the client's unique values and passions, orchestrating enduring memories through every refined element: culture, nature, cuisine, and art.

1. Tailored by True Curators

Fully Custom-Designed by Experienced 'Journey Masters'

muni's curators are much more than mere travel planners. They connect directly with masters of various fields, cultural figures, and local experts to design the journey itself as a unique work of art.

2. Access Beyond Access

Gaining Entry to the 'Secret Japan and World'

We enable entry to spaces where access is strictly limited: special prayer sessions at shrines, private gardens, tours of artists' studios, restricted museum areas, and confidential hotel suites.

3. Harmony with Nature and Season

Connecting with the Seasons and the Soul of Nature

From the instant cherry petals scatter to the morning of the first snowfall or a night shrouded in sea mistー we craft your trip to coincide with the most beautiful moments of the local season.

4. Alliance with the World's Finest

Alliances with World-Leading Hotels & Partners

Direct collaboration with top global brands allows us to offer privileged access that others cannot obtain. This includes guaranteed booking of the highest-tier suites and limited villas, preferential rates, and VIP treatment.

muni is poised to be the vanguard of nommoc's mission—"Beyond Mobility, Beyond Japan: Evolving Mobility to Bring the Unknown Japan to the World." It aims to serve as the central hub for delivering Japan's exceptional tourism value to the global UHNW market.

About nommoc Co., Ltd.

Company Name: nommoc Co., Ltd.

Business: Travel Services / Advertising

Headquarters: Yamari Building 301, 3-12, Komondo-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka, 812-0029, JAPAN

Registration: TypeⅡTravel Agency License No.2-926 (Fukuoka Prefecture)

Founded: April 2018

URL： https://corp.nommoc.jp/

For more information, inquiries, and tailored itinerary design:

