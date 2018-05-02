Introducing Municode's Newest Addition to its Family of Services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As of May 1st, 2018, Municode now offers its first-ever meeting and agenda management system. It is designed to assist municipalities with the automation of their agenda approval process, reducing IT burden, and ensuring that non-technical staff can create and publish agendas and packets with a single click.

Because Municode already provides both website design and codification services, the meeting and agenda management system can integrate with both. When a staff member automatically generates an agenda, it appears in both their website calendar, and within their online code, if applicable.

Additional features include:

- Approval Workflow - Live Council Voting & Roll Call - Email Notifications - Video Streaming - Unified Document Search - Budget-Friendly

"We are thrilled to bring this technology to our client base. We have over 4,500 clients in all 50 states and we're always finding solutions that can make their lives easier," said Eric Grant, Municode's President. "Adding a meeting and agenda management platform connects our website design and codification services in new, meaningful, and innovative ways. We can now provide our clients with an integrated system that brings everything together in one platform. Nobody else can bring this technology and integration to the market."

Municode is giving clients and interested parties a chance to reserve their spot for a tour of the new product on May 9th or May 30th @ 2:00PM EDT.

To reserve your seat, register at (https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BOwiFBArTs-tSEmXj53xBQ).

"We're also bringing on an expert to help us. His name is Leon Rogers and he has over 25 years of experience working with local governments. We believe in his abilities and think of him as an invaluable resource," stated Grant.

For more information about the exciting new services available from Municode, please visit municode.com or call 1-800-262-2633.

About Municode:

Municode is the nation's largest, most trusted provider of local government solutions with over 4,500 clients in all 50 states. The company believes that quality client relationships and exceptional service are what sets it apart in the municipal services space since its inception in 1951.

Contact Information

Eric Grant

President, Municode

www.Municode.com

850-576-3171

Media contact:

Jorrdan Barroso

194335@email4pr.com

850-692-7046

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-municodes-newest-addition-to-its-family-of-services-300640450.html

SOURCE Municode

Related Links

http://www.municode.com

