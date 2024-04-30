Introducing Música Tequila: Unifying the power of music into every bottle with Award Winning Excellence
Apr 30, 2024, 16:14 ET
Música Tequila skillfully blends traditional tequila-making with contemporary tastes
DETROIT and FORT MYERS, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Spirits LLC, which blends premium spirits with customer's love of music, is thrilled to announce the launch of brand Música Tequila on May 1st in the founder's home states of Florida and Michigan in time for Cinco de Mayo. Music Spirits distribution partners are Great Lakes Wine and Spirits and Paradise Craft Distribution.
According to Geri Andrews, co-owner of Music Spirits, Música Tequila skillfully blends traditional tequila-making with contemporary tastes, creating a premium spirit that respects its roots while appealing to modern palates.
"It's a harmonious balance of old-world craftsmanship and new-age innovation," said Geri Andrews. "We spent five years finding the right team to help us develop a collection of premium tequilas with agave character and smoothness so that it is approachable, authentic and elegant. We're excited to bring Música Tequila to our home states."
Música Tequila, exclusively from 100% blue agave tequila sourced from the esteemed Los Altos El Valle lowlands, nestled in the mineral-rich volcanic soil known as tierra negra. The additive-free tequila imparts a harmonious blend of herbal, earthy, peppery, floral, and citrusy notes to Música Tequila's agave. Through the meticulous care and nurturing with our partners at NOM1598 IBEV Casa Tequilera in Amatitán, Jalisco Mexico, Música Tequila, harnesses these natural elements to create an extraordinary, flavorful tequila.
"This commitment to purity not only elevates your tequila experience but also pays homage to authentic Mexican tequila-making traditions," said Music Spirits co-owner Chris Andrews. "We're on a mission to combine our customers' love of music with their favorite tequila and experiences."
The Música Tequila distinctive bottle, inspired by music, enhances our passion for music. From the treble clef front to unique surfaces curving from each side to the front and back and the signature 5 staff lines running up the bottle ending in the agave plant inspired ends.
Música Tequila supports local musicians and Save the Music Foundation.
Música Tequila has received multiple awards, including two gold medals and five silver medals from international spirits competitions.
No matter where or how you decide to enjoy Música Tequila, Music Spirits reminds consumers 21+ to please remember to taste and serve responsibly.
