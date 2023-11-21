Introducing myQ's AI-Powered Compatibility Checker - Your Path To a Smarter Garage

myQ

21 Nov, 2023, 11:14 ET

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group's highly rated myQ app that lets you control, secure and monitor your garage- anytime, from anywhere - has added a new feature that lets homeowners easily verify if they have a smart garage. If you're not one of the 10 million+ people already using myQ, simply download the app to unlock features that enhance security and add convenience to the daily ins and outs of your home's busiest entryway – the garage.

Chamberlain Group launched a nationwide integrated campaign to help educate consumers on the benefits of having a smart garage.
The myQ app that lets you control, secure and monitor your garage- anytime, from anywhere - has added a new feature that lets homeowners easily verify if they have a smart garage.
"Having a smart garage can be a gamechanger for homeowners and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to join the smart garage revolution," said Jishnu Kinwar, VP of Advanced Products, Engineering at Chamberlain Group. "myQ's Compatibility Checker uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to give you a clear indication about your garage's smart capabilities in a matter of seconds. If your garage doesn't have smart capabilities, then the app will guide you through the steps to make it smart."

With people looking to travel (78%), host (85%), and online shop (63%) over the holidays, myQ can be the perfect holiday helper to make life easier, more secure and more connected. Key benefits of myQ  that will help you get through the busy holidays and beyond include:

  • Never worry if you left the garage door open again. Monitor, open and close your garage door from anywhere.
  • Set alerts and know who is coming and going.
  • Easily share and manage home access, without sharing keys.
  • Enjoy worry free In-Garage Delivery with Amazon Key and Walmart+ InHome and outsmart porch pirates.
  • See what's happening back home when you link a Smart Garage Camera or the award winning Smart Garage Video Keypad to the myQ app.

It only takes a few steps to discover if you have a smart garage.

  1. Download the myQ app.
  2. Go to your garage.
  3. Point your phone at the garage door opener located on the ceiling and scan it with the AI-Powered Compatibility Checker.
  4. Instantly know if your garage is smart and start using myQ, or find out how to make it smart.

To showcase just how powerful myQ is, Chamberlain Group launched a nationwide integrated campaign to help educate consumers on the benefits of having a smart garage. You don't need a secret lair, all you need is a garage and the myQ app - Check out the campaign video here.

To learn more about myQ go to www.myQ.com. Click here for press kit with images.

About Chamberlain Group
Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader pioneering smart access with products that provide seamless, secure access to homes, businesses and communities across the globe. Our recognizable brands, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain®, are found in 50+ million homes. Our products are powered by myQ®, a top Lifestyle app on the leading app stores, and our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is found in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers. 10+ million people rely on myQ every day to control and monitor their garages, homes, and businesses, from anywhere.

Follow myQ on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

