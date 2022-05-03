Introducing Namaste Beauty - The Essence of India

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural beauty lovers rejoice! Namaste Beauty is excited to announce the launch of its high-quality vegan and cruelty-free beauty product collection. Calling on the time-honored and holistic wellness practices of ancient India, Namaste Beauty products enlighten and enhance your own natural beauty. Namaste Beauty integrates with your own personal aesthetic to rejuvenate your skin, replenish your spirit, and highlight your innate beauty.

Namaste Beauty

In today's day and age, you need to be especially careful about the sourcing of your beauty products. Many brands load their products with cheap fillers and harmful additives that pollute the body with toxins and leave users wanting more. Namaste Beauty offers a different path — a personalized journey guided by the wisdom of ancient Indian wellness practices — where the destination is healthier, happier, and naturally sustainable.

It all starts with the ingredients used in every Namaste Beauty product. The Namaste Beauty team goes to great lengths to procure exceptional ingredients from responsible parties who share their commitment to quality, sustainability, and product efficacy. All products are all natural, vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, silicone-free, talc-free. It takes time to develop an international network of agricultural partners who adhere to cruelty-free practices, but it's a necessary aspect of keeping every step of the manufacturing process in harmony with all aspects of our environment. When you purchase from Namaste Beauty, you can rest assured that you are supporting a company that cares about the earth, animals, and your wellness as much as you do.

Namaste Beauty understands how difficult it can be to find a product that's suitable for your body's unique needs. By combining the holistic approach of ancient India with modern innovations, Namaste Beauty offers high-quality products that work naturally with your complexion. Namaste Beauty products seamlessly integrate with the color, tone, and texture of your skin to highlight the beautiful assets and features that make you, you.

Every Namaste Beauty product is inspired by the essence of India and crafted with ingredients that wellness practitioners have relied upon since ancient times. The Charcoal Detox Mask harnesses the cleansing, detoxifying powers of charcoal to reduce oils and dirt and minimize skin impurities. The Exfoliating Face Scrub utilizes castor oil — long heralded for its calming and nourishing properties — to soothe irritated skin and give it a brighter and more youthful appearance. Those looking for a way to hydrate the skin around their eyes and soften fine lines should check out Namaste Beauty's Eye Serum, which relies on Bergamot oil to reduce the toxic effects that stress can have on the skin. For additional care for your delicate eye skin area,the hydrating cooling properties of the Herbal Eye Gel will refresh and soothe tired eyes.

No matter your skincare or beauty needs, Namaste Beauty has a vegan and cruelty-free product with your name on it. There are many other ancient Indian wellness ingredients that star across the Namaste Beauty product line, including peonies for reducing swelling and discomfort, aloe vera for regeneration and healing, lavender for relaxing the mind and imperfections of the skin, and more. Men will also want to check out the Cold Brew Beard Oil, which uses argan oil to condition hair and promote a healthy shine.

