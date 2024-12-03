Introducing National SISMAS Day (December 14th): A New Holiday Celebrating Sisterhood and Friendship

This Newly Recognized Holiday Brings Women Together to Honor Sisterhood, Unity, and the Joy of the Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official: National SISMAS Day has been added to the calendar. Created by Simone I. Smith, the iconic Queen of Hoop Earrings and wife of hip-hop legend LL COOL J, the holiday began as an intimate gathering with her sisters and friends and has since evolved into a nationwide tradition. This annual observance celebrates sisterhood and friendship, honoring the powerful bonds between women during the holiday season. Now recognized as a National Day, SISMAS will be celebrated each year on the second Saturday of December, with the inaugural event on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

"SISMAS is not just a celebration—it's a meaningful initiative dedicated to uplifting and honoring the women who inspire us, remind us of our strength, and help us grow," said Simone I. Smith, Co-Founder & Designer of Simone I. Smith Jewelry and Founder of SISMAS. "It's about creating moments of joy, coming together, and making memories that will last. As we say at SISMAS, 'sisterhood is the best hood,' and I am incredibly proud to see this tradition recognized as a National Day. I look forward to it continuing to inspire and unite women around the world."

SISMAS offers women a dedicated moment to come together, share laughter, exchange stories, and create lasting memories. What began as a small get-together with close friends, whom Simone I. Smith lovingly called her "sisters," has grown into a national movement rooted in holiday cheer, cultural traditions, and the simple joy of coming together. Today, SISMAS is a vibrant, celebration featuring themed events, live music, games, talent showcases, gift exchanges, and more, uniting women across the country in the spirit of friendship and empowerment.

This year, Simone I. Smith is expanding the reach of SISMAS with the introduction of SISMAS Kits, designed to spread warmth and uplift all who receive them. Each kit is thoughtfully curated, offering women SISMAS-branded plates, cups, napkins, engaging games, and surprise prizes contributed by Simone's incredible friends and valued brand partners. With a goal of creating and gifting 1,000 SISMAS Kits that will serve 50,000 women across the country, Simone I. Smith aims to bring the spirit of sisterhood and solidarity to women who are in need of and deserving of these moments of connection.

The kits will be distributed to several impactful groups, including Sanctuary for Families, St. Anne's Family Services, 180 Turning Lives Around, California Black Women's Health Project, and Center for Hope and Safety. These donations extend the festive spirit beyond the event, providing an opportunity to celebrate women and remind them of their importance during the holiday season.

In 2011, Simone I. Smith launched her signature jewelry collection, known for its bold, statement-making pieces such as hoop earrings, bangles, pendants, and rings, available at major retailers like Macy's. Beyond her jewelry, Simone's passion for supporting women led her to co-create Sister Love, a jewelry line with Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige.

For more information on SISMAS and how to celebrate, visit https://simoneismith.com/pages/sismas.

About Simone I. Smith

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Simone I. Smith founded her eponymous jewelry collection in 2011, spurred by a lifelong love of accessories. With a focus on hoop earrings, the collection also includes bangles, pendants and rings, and is sold at retailers such as Macy's. In 2018, Smith joined forces with Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee, Mary J. Blige to launch Sister Love, a jewelry line inspired by their friendship and love of statement jewelry. 2022 marked the launch of S.I.S. Luxe Lacquer, a 10-free nail polish collection as well as the launch of both a men's and women's signature collection for Walmart. Since then, Simone has expanded her men's reach with King by Simone I. Smith, sold exclusively at Daniel's Jewelers and Majesty by Simone I. Smith, a line of affordable luxury for men sold exclusively at www.simoneismith.com. Simone is also the wife of Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop legend LL COOL J, a proud mother of 4, and a "MoMa" of 3.

