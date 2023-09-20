Introducing Neil Lane Artistry, Neil Lane's New Lab-Created Diamond Collection Available Exclusively at KAY® Jewelers

Neil Lane, premier jeweler and artist, further evolves his long-standing relationship and best-selling collection with KAY Jewelers

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, famed designer and jeweler Neil Lane is expanding his current partnership with KAY Jewelers to include a new bridal collection: Neil Lane Artistry. Available exclusively at KAY, The Neil Lane Artistry Collection is another step in the KAY's continual mission to innovate and evolve, creating pieces that are not only meaningful, but modern and timeless as well. The jewelry designs introduced in the Artistry collection are comprised of lab-created diamonds, and are inspired by Neil Lane's love for innovation, craftsmanship, art, and vintage glamour. The collection is a continuation of Neil Lane's signature style and design, but reinvigorated with modern touches such as hidden halos, intricate bands and naked stone settings.

"As an artist, I find inspiration all over, and nothing gives me greater joy than innovating and trying something new," said Neil Lane, "And for the past 13 years, I've had the pleasure of working with KAY to design collections that are inspired but also accessible to jewelry lovers across the country, not just Hollywood. With my new Artistry collection at KAY, we now offer an even larger variety for consumers to find something they'll love and cherish for a lifetime."

The Neil Lane Artistry collection includes 8 independently certified lab-created diamond engagement rings and 4 wedding bands. An additional 23 engagement rings, 12 men's wedding bands, and 12 ladies' bands will be available later this Fall. This is in extension to the existing Neil Lane collection which features bridal and fashion jewelry. All diamonds in the Neil Lane collection, including the lab-created diamonds in the Artistry collection, are responsibly sourced and conflict-free so consumers can have confidence in the jewelry they purchase from Neil Lane at KAY Jewelers.

"Neil Lane has been an exceptional designer for KAY with his incredible vision as a designer, collector, and artist, giving a modern touch to his signature vintage Hollywood designs. Through our dedicated partnership founded in innovation, creativity, and thoughtful craftsmanship, Neil Lane has grown into one of the largest bridal brands in the world. Expanding the Neil Lane collection to include lab-created diamonds is a natural evolution of the brand to offer consumers another meaningful option to choose from that is also on-trend and responsibly sourced. This collection allows us to further cement KAY as the leader in the jewelry industry – meeting consumers' needs ahead of the curve." states Bill Brace, President of KAY Jewelers.

The Neil Lane Artistry Collection will be available online and at KAY stores beginning September 20, 2023. The prices range from $799.99 - $18,499.99. For more information on KAY Jewelers, please visit KAY.com.

