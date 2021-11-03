Introducing Neo4j AuraDB Free

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the world's leading graph data platform, announced today the general availability of Neo4j AuraDB Free™, a perpetual free tier of the company's popular graph database as a service, AuraDB, with no credit card required to get started.

Neo4j AuraDB Free rounds out the Neo4j AuraDB product line to further democratize graph data and make it easy to experiment with Neo4j for all use cases at zero user cost.

With the release of AuraDB Free, Neo4j aims to bring the most deployed graph database platform to all, with zero friction and zero cost, accelerating the adoption of their transformative graph technology for modern intelligent applications. Developers can rapidly learn, prototype, and develop with graph technology without the burden of infrastructure management. The free tier delivers the fastest path to graph in an easy-to-use, fully managed cloud service.

Neo4j CEO and Co-Founder Emil Eifrem explained why Aura Free is an important evolution of the company's open source journey.

"Neo4j AuraDB Free is an always-free tier of our database service, not merely a free trial," Eifrem said. "Some of the most innovative applications of Neo4j have come from our community, and we're hoping AuraDB Free will further empower them and reduce friction to accelerate these 'aha' moments. Today, we're stepping up to offer graph developers the easiest way to learn, test, and grow with us in the cloud."

More about Neo4j AuraDB Free

Anyone can get started with Neo4j AuraDB Free by visiting this link . AuraDB Free includes one free graph database with support for all core functionality and developer tools including Neo4j Bloom for data visualization. For larger scale, advanced security, disaster recovery, and dedicated support, users can easily upgrade to AuraDB Professional or AuraDB Enterprise tiers. AuraDB Free supports Neo4j connectors and integrations, including GraphQL, Apache Spark, Apache Kafka, and BI Tools.

With AuraDB Free, users get the best of Neo4j technology in a fully automated cloud service that is:

Friction-free: An easy-to-use platform with built-in learning guides and one-click deployment.

Hassle-free: Automatically optimized with upgrades and patches applied without any downtime.

Always free: No credit card required ever to start or use.

Learn more about Neo4j AuraDB Free in this blog post .

Resources

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the world's leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast , ICIJ , NASA , UBS , and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more. Find us at neo4j.com and follow us at @Neo4j .

