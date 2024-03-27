Introducing NeoPass, A New Gateway to Neopia

Community-Run Projects, Convenience, and Exclusive Rewards Reshape the Nostalgic Game

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Neopets is building its ecosystem by introducing NeoPass, a one-login, multi-access system that will unify Neopets' new gaming experiences and community-run projects like never before. This evolution aims to redefine user convenience, security, and gameplay by allowing users to track progress across multiple games and platforms in one place.

Neopets NeoPass (CNW Group/Neopets)

The NeoPass system will include a seamless single sign-on for all Neopets accounts, allowing users to effortlessly switch between main and up to four side accounts. The new feature also ensures a smooth and uninterrupted gaming journey by seamlessly carrying user progress across various Neopets platforms, from the classic neopets.com to newer mobile games and community run projects, allowing players to jump back into the action on any device and earn cross-platform rewards. Existing users can choose whether to switch to the NeoPass system, while new users who sign up after the launch will automatically be enrolled.

Since its new leadership announcement in July of 2023, the Neopets Team has strongly emphasized its commitment to improving the player experience and working with its community. The following months saw great strides towards this goal as they repaired and revived many classic features of the site. With NeoPass, the team has set their sights on a more interconnected future for Neopets players with the first game login system to integrate with community-run projects.

Users can access exclusive benefits through Neopass, including in-game content, rewards, and participation in special events. The platform promises future giveaways, unique perks, and tailored events exclusively for NeoPass holders.

Neopets has four gaming experiences available now or in active development: Neopets.com, Faerie's Hope, Tales of Dacardia, and World of Neopets. Apart from these four gaming experiences, the NeoPass will also integrate with community-run projects including Dress To Impress (DTI) and SunnyNeo. DTI empowers Neopets players to preview their customizable items on their pets before purchasing on Neopets, while SunnyNeo covers news updates, avatars, graphics, game guides and more.

"NeoPass is the key to creating a more cohesive and immersive Neopian adventure across our games and platforms," said Neopets CEO, Dominic Law. "We are confident this new system will improve the user experience across the board, both in terms of playability and community integration. This is step one for us to lay the foundation for further cross-platform integrations."

Since the start of Law's tenure as CEO of Neopets, the game has experienced marked improvements, with the return of long-lost Flash games, in-person brand events, and most recently, the return of classic pet art, to name a few. NeoPass prioritizes the security of user accounts and assets through robust 2-factor authentication (2FA). Additionally, built-in parental controls empower users to manage different gaming profiles, ensuring a secure and tailored gaming environment.

This innovative step forward not only simplifies the user experience but also reinforces Neopets' commitment to providing a secure and engaging environment for players of all ages. Two Neopets mobile games, Tales of Dacardia (formerly Island Builders) and Faerie's Hope, are planned for re-release in 2024 Q2 and Q3 respectively, so players will soon be able to test out all NeoPass has to offer.

AVAILABILITY

NeoPass is set to roll out in late March and can access the new mobile game Tales of Dacardia in April, offering Neopets fans a unified and enhanced gaming experience. Mark your calendars for a new era in Neopets adventures.

About Neopets

Neopets is an immersive, online virtual pet game in which players can adopt, customize, and interact with Neopets in the vast world of Neopia. Known for its multi-generational, passionate community, Neopets offers players a vast world of storytelling, collecting, pet care, and exciting social gaming experiences. Since its launch in 1999, Neopets has galvanized unique adventures, games, stories, and challenges for over 150 million players worldwide.

SOURCE Neopets