Introducing NetU.ai: The Groundbreaking AI-Powered Global Networking and Monetization Platform

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of development, NetU.ai is proud to announce the official launch of its cutting-edge, AI-powered global networking platform. Designed to revolutionize how businesses, networking groups, and event organizers connect and grow, the new service fills a void by offering a unique, comprehensive system to build online communities, engage members, and monetize networks—with no technical barrier.

The framework empowers users to establish a permanent online presence, similar to setting up a virtual trade show booth. Businesses can showcase their products, services, images, and marketing materials while connecting directly with prospects, vendors, and collaborators using tools like messaging, video chat, note-taking, and AI-powered business matchmaking.

"Netu.ai is destined to be the number one worldwide platform for organizations to stimulate their networking linked to monetization "says Bachir Kassir, Founder and CEO. "We provide great customer experience and enable our users to use technology to easily network and connect. We make it easy for organizers to build networking groups and engaging communities and be able to quickly and easily monetize their network. Simply speaking, our vision is to provide an easy to use, affordable platform to help grow and empower communities of users both locally and globally in one holistic ecosystem".

A New Standard for Business Networking and Monetization

This dynamic system blends B2B networking, search engine functionality, and AI-assisted discovery tools, enabling users to search for businesses, products, RFQs (Request for Quotations), events, groups, and more.

What truly sets it apart is its focus on community organizers and event hosts, offering a robust set of turnkey monetization tools powered by Stripe Connect. Without the need for a separate merchant account, organizers can:

Sell recurring memberships, sponsorship packages, and event tickets

Offer one-time access to exclusive groups and exhibitor packages (ideal for trade show organizers)

Collect donations (categorized by cause or charity)

This provides unmatched revenue-generating potential to a wide range of groups, including chambers of commerce, member-based associations, trade associations, nonprofits, influencers, government trade missions, and even private membership clubs.

Empowering Organizers and Influencers Alike

NetU.ai opens the door for influencers, creators, and thought leaders to build their own branded communities, promote products, and expand their following within a space designed for professionalism and networking.

Additionally, organizers can leverage NetU global user base to attract new members and participants to their own groups and events, creating additional growth opportunities, otherwise not available.

For nonprofit organizations, the tool offers a seamless way to drive donations and boost community engagement. For governments and economic development agencies, it acts as a virtual portal for trade missions and business matchmaking.

Enabling Access for All Businesses Everywhere

The company also has a strong mission focus: democratizing global networking and trade. By making core services free to join, the solution helps underprivileged and underserved businesses, including those in developing countries, access global trade opportunities.

Through the RFQ feature, any business can post procurement requests and receive quotes from multiple vendors. Premium users benefit from automated alerts when relevant opportunities arise, facilitating efficient supply chain discovery and demand fulfillment across industries and regions.

A Solution Built for the Future of Business

This solution delivers the tools modern businesses and organizations need to succeed; resources that are often spread across multiple platforms. Users benefit from:

AI-driven matchmaking and lead generation

Centralized communication and collaboration

Group and community engagement tools

End-to-end monetization without tech complexity

Real-time search and discovery of businesses, products, and events

Backed by Recognition and Innovation

Already earning recognition for its innovation, the NetU.ai was named a finalist at the prestigious OCTANE High Tech Innovation Awards. With a strong foundation in technology and customer-centric design, the team behind it is well-positioned to lead the networking and event tech space.

NetU.ai consistently maintains its position at the forefront of technology, regularly introducing advanced features and enhancements to provide greater value to its users.

Join for Free, Upgrade as You Grow

Free to join for both businesses and organizers, the platform offers generous features in its basic plan. Premium upgrades unlock enhanced networking, engagement, and monetization capabilities. The company's revenue model is based on transaction sharing with organizers who monetize their groups and events—ensuring alignment and shared success.

With a thriving network of over 120,000 members and 70,000 companies in more than 100 countries, NetU continues to grow every day.

About NetU.ai

Founded by CEO Bachir Kassir, a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years' experience in software and B2B industries, the NetU.ai follows Kassir's successful exit from WebJaguar, a B2B eCommerce platform acquired by QAD – a Thoma Bravo portfolio company.

Media Contact:

Bachir Kassir

949-813-7791

[email protected]

SOURCE NetU.ai