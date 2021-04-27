Introducing Neuro-Eze™ From Primavera Essentials, Inc.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Essentials, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of a new product that has been crafted with neuropathy patients in mind. Neuro-Eze™ is a highly specialized topical gel that may help lessen the pain and numbness that neuropathy patients experience in their hands, feet, and throughout their bodies. These symptoms can have a negative effect on a person's life and can be a difficult condition for providers to treat effectively.

"We wanted to create a product that might improve the quality of life specifically for neuropathy patients," says CEO and co-founder Preston Wilson. "We did the research and learned just how effective CBD and hemp-based products can be when it comes to pain management for neuropathy and other non-cancer patients."

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that may result from a traumatic injury or infection, and occurs when there has been significant damage to the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. It may cause weakness, numbness, and pain in the hands and feet or throughout other areas of the body.

The Neuro-Eze™ neuropathy gel from Primavera Essentials is an easy-to-apply, hemp-based topical gel mixed with menthol that may provide calming relief from intense pain, sharp pain, or numbness. Each batch has been tested for quality and consistency and can be purchased in sample packs or 4 oz jars.

Co-founder Barry Moore states, "At Primavera, we wanted to make it easier and more affordable to get high-quality CBD products that can improve your quality of life, and our Neuro-Eze™ gel may achieve that for patients suffering from neuropathy."

Randomized Controlled Trial

In a randomized controlled trial published in Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology (2020), 29 patients with symptomatic peripheral neuropathy were recruited and enrolled. Of those 29, 15 were randomly assigned to the group with a CBD-infused topical ointment, and the other 14 were placed in a placebo group.

After four weeks, there was a statistically significant reduction in intense pain, sharp pain, and cold and itchy sensations in the CBD-infused topical ointment group than the placebo group, with no adverse reactions being reported. The CBD-infused topical ointment was well-tolerated and found to potentially provide an effective alternative to neuropathy pain compared to other therapies.

Neuro-Eze™ Neuropathy Gel can be purchased online from Primavera-Essentials.com or at any CBD + retail locations in Hinesville, GA, Port Wentworth, GA and Beaufort, SC.

About Primavera Essentials

Primavera Essentials was founded in 2020 by Barry Moore and Preston Wilson who personally experienced the way that hemp-based CBD products could improve a person's quality of life. Primavera Essentials holds onto the belief that everyone should be more educated and informed about CBD and hemp-based products. They not only sell premium-grade products, but they also stay committed to educating buyers about CBD and its ability to become a natural alternative to pain relief and wellness.

To learn more about Primavera-Essentials and their new Neuro-Eze™ Neuropathy Gel, visit their website at https://www.Primavera-Essentials.com/neuro-eze/ .

