Introducing NEW Haircare Brand for Natural and Textured Hair, Earth Supplied®

Understanding the hair concerns that the multicultural customer faces such as hydration, scalp health, shrinkage, detangling, definition and delicate strands, AB Brands, LLC saw a void in the marketplace and a need for transparency. Earth Supplied delivers real ingredients at real beneficial levels for beautifully healthy hair and transparently communicates that on the front label.

"We're excited to launch an entirely new haircare brand to consumers that helps pioneer honesty & transparency," says Chris McClain, President of AB Brands, LLC. "We are the first and only brand to deliver 20% Shea Butter in every jar of Earth Supplied Moisture & Repair Leave-in Conditioner, now that's being transparent."

Earth Supplied textured hair care is enriched with high levels of the purest butters and oils, globally sourced, and carefully chosen for their amazing beauty benefits. The Earth Supplied Moisture & Repair Collection and Strength & Length Collection launched at Sally Beauty in January. Both collections include a full regimen of cleansing, conditioning and styling, all under $8. "We are so proud to deliver quality products at a value, so she knows what she gets is real."

The Moisture & Repair collection helps quench thirsty curls with intense moisture from African Shea Butter. The Strength & Length Castor Collection is formulated with Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Chinese Bamboo.

The Earth Supplied Moisture & Repair Shea Collection Includes:

Moisture & Repair Leave-In Conditioner with 20% Shea Butter

Moisture & Repair Creamy Defining Gell-O

Moisture & Repair Curl Poppin' Activator with 15% Shea Butter

Moisture & Repair Silicone Free Rinse Out Conditioner with 5% Shea Butter

Moisture & Repair Sulfate Free Shampoo

Moisture & Repair Shine & Hold Mist

The Earth Supplied Strength & Length Collection Includes:

Strength & Length Hair Slip Conditioning Detangler

Strength & Length Night-Night Lay Me Down with 8% Castor + Bamboo

Strength & Length Strong Strands Protein Masque with 15% Castor + Bamboo

Strength & Length Retention Oil Serum with 10% Castor + Bamboo

Strength & Length Anti-Break Shine Oil with 21% Castor + Bamboo

The Moisture & Repair Collection is available at Sally Beauty, Wegmans, Amazon, Beauty Supply Stores and Walmart (March 30th) while the Strength & Length Collection is available exclusively at Sally Beauty for a limited time.

About Earth Supplied

Earth Supplied is enriched with high levels of the world's purest butters and oils, globally sourced, and carefully chosen for their amazing beauty benefits. Earth Supplied delivers real ingredients at real beneficial levels for beautifully healthy hair. Earth Supplied is formulated without Harsh Sulfates or Surfactants, Petrolatum, Mineral Oil, Silicones, Parabens, Phthalates, Paraffin, Propylene Glycol, PABA, DEA and Formaldehyde.

About AB Brands, LLC

AB Brands, LLC is a certified woman owned business, dedicated to creating value by developing and marketing innovative products for better living. Since its inception in 2003, Dallas based AB Brands has been one of the fastest-growing health and beauty companies in the United States, developing and marketing a wide portfolio of products including leading national brands. After successfully selling our original portfolio of brands including Cantu, Dr Teal's, and Bodycology to private equity in 2014 and 2015, AB Brands is excited to launch our newest brand Earth Supplied in November 2019.

For more information on Earth Supplied, visit earthsupplied.com.

SOURCE Earth Supplied