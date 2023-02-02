INTRODUCING NEW JERSEY'S STREAMING CHANNEL

On New Jersey (ONNJ) is the Garden State's new source for news, talk, sports, and entertainment

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media First Group announces the launch of the new streaming TV channel, On New Jersey (ONNJ). The New Jersey-based channel features news, talk, and entertainment for the Garden State. ONNJ features live and on-demand television programming.

On New Jersey is available to viewers for free. The channel can also be watched anytime at www.onnj.com and on connected TV through the Roku app.

Media First Group Partner Gerald D'Ambra says, "On New Jersey leverages the technology everyone wants, streaming and on-demand programming on the devices you already own."

Media First Group Partner Lisa Marie Falbo says, "On New Jersey is bringing unique and quality local programming to the Garden State that reflects New Jersey's rich culture."

On New Jersey's live and on-demand programming includes:

The New Jersey Morning Show : This live, one-hour program brings you the best in Garden State news, culture, and lifestyle, hosted by Kristina Behr , Cara Di Falco , Don Smith , and Meteorologist Mike Favetta. The show streams live on OnNJ.com and Roku on Thursday and Friday mornings at 9 AM . A half-hour version of the show will debut Saturday, February 4 , on News 12+.

talks to elected officials and newsmakers about the issues impacting our state. Guests have included state leaders such as Senate President , Assembly Speaker , and former Governors , , and . Your New Jersey : Lisa Marie Falbo uncovers the inspiring stories, non-profits, and community leaders throughout the area. Join us as we sit down with the who's-who of the Garden State, from First Lady Tammy Murphy to New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams .

For more information about On New Jersey, please visit www.onnj.com and follow @onnewjersey on social platforms.

About Media First Group

Media First Group owns and operates On New Jersey and a multi-camera television studio. We provide broadcast TV services for television networks in markets across the country and deliver marketing and advertising solutions for clients. Media First Group is based in Fairfield, NJ.

SOURCE Media First Group