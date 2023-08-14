Introducing New Norwex Skin Care: Cleaner Ingredients. Safer Ingredients. Better Results.

The ultra-hydrating skin care line is inspired by the brand's 29-year-old Norwegian heritage.

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwex®, an industry leader in reducing harmful chemicals in everyday lives, introduces a new skin care line inspired by its rich 29-year Norwegian heritage. Naturally derived, ultra-hydrating ingredients and exclusive formulations stay true to the Company's global Mission to share a cleaner, safer way of living.

"Our goal was to design a results-oriented, customizable regimen that works for all skin types – as simple as it is sustainable," said Christine Lee, Vice President of Product Development. "Norwex proves that skin care doesn't have to be complicated to be effective." 

Cleanse, Treat, Moisturize and Protect

Products work together to support skin's natural moisture barrier and honor its unique microbiome. Potent Nordic antioxidants help combat daily stressors while naturally filtered, hydrogen-rich glacial water provides intense hydration.

Easy, effective and eco-friendly

Refillable glass containers, 100% PCR plastic and FSC-certified cartons help reduce waste and landfill load. And upcycled ingredients repurpose materials that would otherwise be discarded.  "It's a win-win for people and the planet." said Amy Cadora, Chief Brand and Mission Officer. "Our innovative, efficacious skin care delivers – but not at the cost of your health or the environment."

Value is yet another priority

Refills are convenient and cost-effective; new airless pumps eliminate product waste. In addition, two specially priced sets are available:

  • The Complete Skin Care Set (an all-inclusive daily regimen)
    • Cleansing Facial Powder
    • Rejuvenating Serum
    • Renewing Eye Cream
    • Hydrating Moisturizer
    • Illuminating Oil
    • Protect + Prevent Mineral Sunscreen
  • The Essential Skin Care Set (ideal for those newer to skin care)
    • Cleansing Facial Powder
    • Renewing Eye Cream
    • Hydrating Moisturizer

Both collections come with a gift with purchase: a mini microfiber Ultra-Plush Face Cloth.

For the very latest skin care news, follow @norwexskin. For more information and to purchase new Norwex Skin Care, visit norwex.biz.

About Norwex
Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a home, personal and family care direct selling company committed to reducing harmful chemicals in everyday lives. More than 2,700 substances are banned from the Company's stringent product development process. From sustainable cleaning products featuring its flagship all-purpose microfiber cloths with BacLock® (an exclusive silver antimicrobial agent) to plant-based skin care, Norwex's innovative solutions set the standard for a cleaner, safer, better way of living.

For media inquiries, including requests for interviews and product, contact:

Tierney Communications, Norwex PR 
[email protected]
(702) 460-1300

SOURCE Norwex

