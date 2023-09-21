Introducing New Packaging and Flavor for ZenEvo Driving Energy Dark Chocolate: Dark Chocolate Berry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenEvo Chocolate, a leading provider of dark chocolate energy-boosting snacks, is thrilled to announce exciting updates to its popular Driving Energy Dark Chocolate line. The new flavor joins existing Dark Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Mint, and all three are now available in updated new eye-catching packaging.

ZenEvo Driving Energy, 50 count shelf box ZenEvo Driving Energy, new berry flavor

The Driving Energy line is designed to provide a delectable combination of great taste and a natural energy boost. Each square of Driving Energy Dark Chocolate is infused with 150mg of caffeine, equivalent to 1 1/2 cups of coffee, along with the potent adaptogens Maca, Ashwagandha, and Ginseng. These remarkable herbs synergize with caffeine to deliver a clean and healthy shot of energy without the dreaded crash.

"We are delighted to expand our Driving Energy Dark Chocolate line with the introduction of the Dark Chocolate Berry flavor," said Jason Rudd, Partner, ZenEvo. "With the new flavor and the appeal of our updated packaging, we hope even more customers can now experience the great energy-boosting benefits and enjoy the multiple flavor options."

ZenEvo Driving Energy Dark Chocolate are individually wrapped, making them perfect for on-the-go consumption. Whether you need a quick pick-me-up at the gym, the office, or during a road trip, these caffeinated chocolate treats are your perfect companion. The new Dark Chocolate Berry flavor adds a tangy twist to the existing lineup of Dark Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Mint, giving customers even more options to indulge their taste buds.

To enhance the overall customer experience, ZenEvo is also introducing new packaging options to stand out on shelves enhancing the bold quality of their products. Driving Energy Dark Chocolate is available in 10, 30, or 30 50-count packages, ensuring that customers can choose the quantity that best suits their needs. Many retailers also make ZenEvo Driving Energy available as singles, making them even more convenient to those looking for alternatives to Energy Drinks or just needing a boost.

Additionally, ZenEvo is proud to maintain its commitment to providing healthy snacks by offering a low-sugar formula that is kosher, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

The new Driving Energy Dark Chocolate Berry squares are a delicious way to embrace a healthier lifestyle without compromising on flavor. ZenEvo continues to innovate and provide energizing snacks that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its valued customers.

For more information about ZenEvo Driving Energy Dark Chocolate and to explore the complete range of products, please visit ZenEvoChocolate.com. Those interested in carrying the product can contact ZenEvo at 1-800-881-5033 or through the 'contact' form on the web site.

Media Contact:

Zane Hagy

865-384-8564

[email protected]

SOURCE ZenEvo Chocolate