Introducing New Ways to Connect with the Reeve Foundation's Information Specialists

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) opened its doors in 2002, thanks to the leadership and vision of Dana Reeve. Through the NPRC, the Reeve Foundation provides a wide variety of vital free services and programs, including Information Specialists who are integral to the NPRC and offer tailored guidance to individuals living with or impacted by paralysis and their families, aiding them through various stages of their journey.

Connect with an Information Specialist

Chat feature on phone

The Reeve Foundation's Information Specialists , part of the National Paralysis Resource Center , are trained to help anyone – from newly paralyzed individuals and their family members to persons who have lived with disabilities for quite some time – as they attempt to navigate their changing world and the services available to them. Now, they extend their support by providing longer hours and live chat on the Reeve Foundation website.

This new chat feature builds on the existing website chat feature now with live agents who provide information and assistance from 7 am to 12 am midnight EST, Monday-Friday, and is part of the Foundation's dedication to providing accessible, quality support for the paralysis community.

The Reeve Foundation's Information Specialists pull from a wide array of information and expertise to devise personalized plans and approaches to get individuals living with paralysis back into their communities and a place of well-being quickly. To date, more than 128,000 people living with paralysis and their families and caregivers have received one-on-one assistance via Information Specialists in 170 languages. The breadth and depth of their knowledge spans from what to expect in rehab, to deciphering insurance issues, to equipment loan programs, to finding local resources and everything in between.

As they strive to instantly connect with the community and continue their work as "first responders" to inquiries and needs, the Foundation provides live chat services between 7 am and 12 am midnight EST.

Learn more about the Reeve Foundation's Information Specialists here . In addition to live chat, Information Specialists can be reached at (800)-539-7309, or schedule a call here .

About the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 128,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence.

We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

This project is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as part of a financial assistance award totaling $10,000,000 with 100 percent funding by ACL/HHS. The content is those of the author(s) and does not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by ACL/HHS or the U.S. government.

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation