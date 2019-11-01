Introducing Nexwear: The First Adult Incontinence Solution Built Exclusively with Empathy

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November is bladder health awareness month. More than 25 million people in the U.S. experience bladder leakage every day, according to the National Association for Continence . To serve their needs with a discreet, comfortable, and worry-free solution, Nexwear.com announced today the launch of its new line of stylish disposable incontinence products built exclusively with empathy and discretion in mind.

Nexwear's new line of incontinence solutions were built with empathy and provide unparalleled technology, no-fail performance, leading-edge absorption, odor control and complete discretion. Pictured is the women's brief in champagne. Pads and briefs for men and women are available in cool grey or champagne and ship directly to customers' homes in discreet packaging, on their customized schedule.

Sold exclusively online at www.Nexwear.com , the new line of incontinence wear offers men and women of all stages of life a "discretionary journey" to managing their incontinence and taking back control of their lives. Ordering from Nexwear.com means customers will enjoy an experience unlike any other incontinence solution on the market: The products are silent while in use, come with eco-friendly and discreet disposable pouches and arrive on customer's doorsteps in plain packaging. Additionally, Nexwear.com was built with service in mind and is the most mobile-friendly incontinence website on the market, allowing customers to seamlessly order and restock from anywhere.

"When someone suffers from incontinence, they are already experiencing a loss of control of their bladder," said Nexwear founder Matt Anderson, who has spent his career in the urology industry. "That's why we created a product that eases worry and anxiety. We didn't just thoroughly test our clean-leak protection technology. We also believed it was equally important to create a discreet shopping experience – from purchase to shipment to disposal – that allows our customers to take back control."

To purchase, consumers simply order Nexwear disposable briefs and pads online. The products ship for free to their doors, in plain packaging that takes the hassle or worry out of buying disposable underwear while delivering true peace of mind. Should customers have any questions, Nexwear's customer service is also unmatched: The company not only prints its general customer service phone number on all correspondence, but it also includes the personal cell phone number of its director of sales with every sample – allowing customers to breathe easy knowing they'll get a real person on the phone, with zero hassle, when they need help.

"Our superior customer service along with unparalleled technology, performance, absorption, and odor control helps people get back to living their best life," said Anderson. "Nexwear is comfortable, stylish, and, most importantly, silent and comes with sleek eco-friendly disposable pouches and a discreet drawer organizer. No one has to know."

Nexwear offers a seven-day free trial that includes seven pairs of Nexwear, seven disposable pouches, and a discreet drawer organizer. To restock, customers can enroll in Nexwear's automatic renewal membership program to receive 60 pairs of Nexwear, 60 eco-travels/disposable pouches, and free shipping for $49.99 (83 cents each). The automatic renewal membership allows for complete customization on when and where customers receive their reorder – from weekly shipments to every six months, Nexwear offers complete control and discretion from ordering to disposal.

ABOUT NEXWEAR: Nexwear was designed for the next stage of your amazing life! Nexwear is the first adult incontinence solution built exclusively with empathy and the simple belief that incontinence shouldn't bring about feelings of worry, anxiety, and loss of control. But it often does. So, we created not only the most comfortable, worry-free disposable underwear we could, but also a store-free shopping experience that gets Nexwear to customer's doorsteps discreetly, and for free. No fail protection; complete discretion. And 100% worry-free.

