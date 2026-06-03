INTRODUCING NIGHT SAGE BLENDED CANADIAN WHISKY AGED 25 YEARS FROM THE ORPHAN BARREL COLLECTION

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/diageo/9400351-en-orphan-barrel-whiskey-25th-limited-edition-release-night-sage

Inspired by the snow owl, said to only appear to those worthy of its knowledge, the artwork on the Night Sage label represents themes of patience and wisdom, in a metaphor that pays homage to the passage of time and the craft of developing the finest whiskies. The second Blended Canadian Whisky in the Orphan Barrel Collection, Night Sage features liquid that was distilled in Ontario and Manitoba. The whisky was matured in two different barrel types - first-dump oak barrels, used only once prior, and multi-use barrels, both of which previously held other Canadian whisky, imparting a complex flavor profile.

"Night Sage reflects the guiding principle of the Orphan Barrel project: a fundamental respect for time and the patience to allow whiskies to mature under careful supervision until they are at their peak," said Mark Balkenende, Master Blender Canada at Diageo. "After 25 years in seasoned oak, this whisky reveals remarkable depth, layered richness and an elegant finish that rewards slow appreciation."

Night Sage opens with aromas of butterscotch, vanilla and gently toasted oak, leading to a smooth palate layered with brown sugar, golden toffee, walnut and fig. The finish is warm and lingering, with notes of dried fruit, vanilla and oak. To fully appreciate its character, Orphan Barrel recommends enjoying Night Sage neat or over one large ice cube.

For more information on Orphan Barrel Night Sage Blended Canadian Whisky Aged 25 Years, visit www.orphanbarrel.com and follow @orphanbarrel on Instagram.

ABOUT ORPHAN BARREL:

Orphan Barrel is an endeavor to time-honor and capture high-quality liquid from barrels that have been aging independently to share them with whiskey connoisseurs. We are inspired by creativity, quality liquid, good times and great stories. These are limited edition whiskies released in one exclusive batch, so once they are gone, they are gone forever.

ABOUT DIAGEO:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Please Drink Responsibly.

NIGHT SAGE Blended Canadian Whisky. 45% Alc/Vol. OB Spirits Co., Bardstown, KY.

SOURCE DIAGEO