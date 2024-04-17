Introducing Night Stalker 4K: the 2024 Top Digital Day & Night Vision Rifle Scope

RENO, Nev., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PARD proudly unveils its latest innovation in hunting technology: the Night Stalker 4K Day & Night Vision Rifle Scope. Designed to revolutionize the hunting experience, this cutting-edge device combines unparalleled clarity, precision, and functionality to elevate your hunting game to new heights.

PARD Night Stalker 4K， Day & Night Vision Rifle Scope

At the heart of the Night Stalker 4K is its groundbreaking sensor technology. Featuring a sensor resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, the 4K CMOS sensor delivers stunning image quality with enhanced precision for effective target acquisition. Whether in broad daylight or under the cover of darkness, hunters can rely on the Night Stalker 4K to provide crystal-clear imagery, ensuring no target goes unnoticed.

For hunting enthusiasts, this night vision scope for air rifles offers unparalleled clarity and precision, allowing them to spot targets with ease and make accurate shots, even in low-light conditions. The built-in laser rangefinder and ballistic calculator provide hunting enthusiasts with the tools they need to calculate precise distances and make adjustments for bullet trajectory, ensuring successful shots every time.

Whether hunting during the day or under the cover of darkness, the Night Stalker 4K adapts seamlessly to different lighting conditions, making it the perfect companion for all types of hunting adventures.

Shooters can benefit from the Night Stalker 4K's ability to provide real-time target distance, allowing them to make quick and accurate adjustments to their aim, resulting in improved shooting accuracy and performance. With a 100mm long eye-relief, shooters can maintain a comfortable shooting position for extended periods, reducing fatigue and enhancing their overall shooting experience. The ballistic calculator suggests the optimal shooting point based on various factors, such as bullet weight and muzzle velocity, helping shooters achieve maximum precision and efficiency with every shot.

Besides, the integrated laser rangefinder can detect targets up to 1200 yards away, allowing pest controllers to identify and engage pests from a safe distance, minimizing the risk of detection and ensuring successful pest eradication. The Night Stalker 4K's adjustable IR illuminator and versatile design also make it adaptable to different pest control scenarios, ensuring effective pest management in any situation.

From pest control to predator management, the Night Stalker 4K offers farmers a versatile tool for addressing a wide range of agricultural challenges, helping them safeguard their livelihoods and maximize their yields, a perfect choice for hog hunting, coyote hunting, deer hunting and so on.

For more information about the Night Stalker 4K and other PARD products, please visit PARD's website: https://bit.ly/4aFpF9w

About PARD

PARD stands out in the industry as a dynamic and forward-thinking company, specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced night vision and thermal imaging systems. With over a decade of dedicated research and innovation, PARD has established a firm foothold in over 60 countries, catering to a diverse clientele of hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and tactical professionals. For more information, please visit https://pard.com/, or follow PARD on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

