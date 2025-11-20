Introducing Northly: A New Kind of Consulting Firm for Leaders Driving Growth, Transition, and Impact

DOVER, Del., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northly, a women-owned strategy and implementation consulting firm, today announced its official launch, bringing a fresh approach to helping organizations evolve with purpose and deliver on what matters most.

Founded by four experienced changemakers who have spent their careers driving transformation and impact globally across business and society, Northly guides leaders, teams, and organizations toward their true North: a clear direction through complexity and the confidence to act boldly to achieve their goals.

"At Northly, we believe change is constant—and full of possibility," said Rebecca Schumer, co-founder and partner. "Our role is to help organizations harness that possibility by pairing bold thinking with disciplined execution."

A New Model for Strategy and Implementation

Northly's approach is grounded in a simple yet powerful premise: strategy and execution must move hand-in-hand. The firm offers integrated services, delivering across three primary pathways—Strategy & Ideation, Evidence & Insights, and Reach & Scale—ensuring that progress doesn't stall at the planning phase.

With a right-sized, relationship-led model, Northly prioritizes close collaboration and flexibility. Its agile structure allows for rapid mobilization in moments of ambiguity; its cross-sector fluency bridges insights between corporate innovation and social impact work, translating them into approaches that are practical and effective.

Meeting Today's Leadership Challenges

Across industries, organizations are navigating mounting demands – from funding volatility and increased scrutiny in the social sector to mounting expectations and rapid technological shifts in the private sector.

"This is not a moment to shrink ambition," said Betsy McCallon, co-founder and partner. "Leaders are facing real pressure. But these same constraints can open the door to bigger thinking, bolder choices, and transformative impact."

Northly provides the clarity and support to move from intention to action.

Northly's core services include:

Strategic & Ideation - helping organizations realign missions, strategies and priorities at pivotal moments

Evidence & Insights - gathering and translating data and experience to uncover patterns and measure and communicate what matters

Reach & Scale - preparing teams, structures, processes and programs for growth

Purpose-Built Partnership

Northly offers flexible engagement models that allow leaders to get what they need: senior thought partnership, embedded implementation, or full pathway support.

"At Northly, we partner with leaders who are ready to navigate pivotal moments," said Petra Miebach, co-founder and partner. "We work side by side with teams to turn strategy into action and keep momentum going."

Although intentionally designed as a senior-led, high-touch firm, Northly draws on an experienced team and an extensive network of trusted collaborators—strategists, storytellers, facilitators, and functional experts—to meet the scope and scale of any engagement.

Northly is already bringing value to its clients.

"Their combination of speed, professionalism, and analytical rigor has provided deep insights to inform our strategy," said an HR leader at a global professional association. "They have been true partners."

About Northly

Northly is a women-owned strategy and implementation firm that partners with corporate and social impact organizations to evolve with purpose. Rooted in its founders' experiences strengthening organizations, systems and partnerships that improve lives and communities, Northly's purpose-driven approach enables leaders in every sector to stay grounded in people, outcomes and their true North. Northly combines strategic clarity, embedded execution, and leadership development to help organizations grow with what works. With cross-sector expertise spanning Fortune 100 corporations, global nonprofits, and entrepreneurial ventures, Northly supports clients through crucial inflection points with rigor, empathy, and results.

Learn more at www.northlyconsulting.com.

SOURCE Northly