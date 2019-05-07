Introducing "novelle," a reimagined nightlife experience coming to Mohegan Sun this summer

Boasting a first-of-its-kind offering for the entertainment and casino industry, novelle is a unique 15,000-square-foot venue that will shift seamlessly from a chic and modern lounge, to an entertaining night out, featuring thrilling table games and eclectic sharable plates, to a stylish ultra-lounge experience powered by high-profile DJs, bottle service and a lively dance floor. Opening in June 2019, novelle invites guests to embrace an all-new social nightlife experience at Mohegan Sun, perfect for an evening among close friends and like-minded entertainment seekers.

"Whether it's an intimate gathering among close friends, a mid-size bachelor party or corporate event, novelle is a blank slate for visitors to plan a sophisticated social outing, while indulging in the best aspects of our integrated entertainment resort, such as table games, premium cocktails and live music," said Jeff Hamilton, Assistant General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "Offering a truly radical departure from the typical nightspot or gaming lounge, novelle provides a customizable social experience for those who want to create a memorable night out with the perfect evening vibe."

Designed by Peter Niemitz, New England's premier restaurant and nightlife architect, novelle showcases a modern, speakeasy-style interior with chic, sophisticated vibes and glamourous materials using color pallets of gold, champagne and black. The entrance of novelle features an impressive statement bar, followed by a larger central bar that opens up into the main interior space which is filled with flexible lounge areas and a dance floor.

Additional highlights of novelle include:

24 dining and bottle service VIP tables offering and six gaming tables with double seats for couples

Four private rooms offering the ability for guests to rent a room for a large or small group, with custom catering and lower table limits

A state-of-the-art sound system with DJ booth prepared to host the industry's top artists

Accelerated drink service with hand-crafted cocktails

A consolidated "greatest hits" menu showcasing a variety of cuisines and flavors including dishes such as Roasted Beet Salad, Seared Sesame Tuna & Steak Frites novelle, and more

Two beautiful, full-service bars offering a classic, yet modern beverage program and team

"Unlike any other product in the resort, restaurant and entertainment industries, novelle is guaranteed to be a thrilling and distinctive nightlife experience at Mohegan Sun," said recently named General Manager, Joe O'Connor. "With a massive footprint and prime location near Michael Jordan's Steakhouse, novelle offers everything guests need for a sophisticated night out, from fine dining, a cocktail lounge with bottle service, inviting blackjack tables and so much more."

To celebrate the official grand opening, novelle will host a star-studded launch weekend starting on Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22 featuring a VIP lineup of special entertainment and partying. Guests and socially-savvy fans are encouraged to follow @novellemohegan on Instagram and Twitter and stay up-to-date on novelle's grand opening event details and ticket information in the coming weeks.

Since opening the doors to its flagship property in Connecticut in 1996, Mohegan Sun grew quickly into one of the Western hemisphere's premier integrated entertainment resort destinations, delivering unforgettable experiences to millions of visitors each year. From dining and shopping, to professional sporting events and endless entertainment, the brand's commitment to provide new and exciting offerings translated into more than 50 dining restaurants, bars and lounges; two hotel towers with premium guests accommodations; a full retail shopping concourse; two lavish spas; an 18-hole golf course; three high-energy entertainment venues and a recently opened boutique "hotel within a hotel," the 93-room Aspire.

To learn about novelle at Mohegan Sun's all-encompassing resort property in Uncasville, Connecticut, follow novelle on Instagram and Twitter @novellemohegan or visit novellemohegan.com.

