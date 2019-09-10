Introducing Ntirety: Managed Cloud Services Leader Hostway|Hosting Announces Re-Brand, Changing Company Name to "Ntirety"

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading managed cloud services provider Hostway|Hosting today unveiled its new corporate brand, Ntirety ( www.ntirety.com ). The announcement follows the merging of Hostway and Hosting in January 2019, bringing two leaders in secure, compliant, managed hybrid cloud solutions together to offer an expanded set of global managed multi-cloud and hybrid services.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Ntirety brand," said Emil Sayegh, President and CEO. "Pre-merger, Hostway and Hosting independently delivered outstanding hybrid cloud solutions to enterprise organizations. We both had customer-obsessed cultures, with enterprises relying on us to manage the 'entirety' of their cloud environments. Together under the Ntirety brand, we now look forward to continuing to deliver the strongest end-to-end managed multi-cloud and hybrid services to our 3,200+ clients and channel partners around the world, with an uncompromising commitment to guaranteed business results and high-touch customer service."



Headquartered in Austin, TX, Ntirety is one of the largest managed cloud service platforms in the world, and is the only solutions provider on the market that provides hybrid and multi-cloud solutions that enable Enterprise IT to shift from managing operational risk to creating a future-ready, agile enterprise. The company brings over 20+ years of adaptive expertise in managing global IT infrastructure, and holds over 500 top tier certifications from partners including AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle, as well as leading security and compliance certifications, specializing in HIPAA-, FERPA- PCI-compliant, and HITRUST-certified cloud management.

"Strategic Materials Inc (SMI) is committed to excellence in every aspect of our business, which is why we chose Hostway|Hosting as our managed cloud services provider several years ago," said Matthew Bennet, Senior Systems Admin at Strategic Materials Inc. "Their team stands out for their expertise and customer-centric approach; I always know, without a shadow of a doubt, that they are able to effectively manage and rectify any issue that might arise. They have consistently delivered the best work I've seen in my entire, 18-year career in IT – both from a cost-cutting perspective, and also from a managerial standpoint – and I can say with certainty that Ntirety will maintain this incredible level of service."

"Ntirety is the next chapter in the evolution of an infrastructure service provider that has successfully merged a number of competitors that all have a long and successful operating history," said Philbert Shih, Managing Director of Structure Research. "Ntirety has built a portfolio of products and services that caters to where end users are moving rather than where they have been. On top of standard infrastructure services, it has worked diligently to develop managed third-party cloud and application management services that are wrapped with a managed services layer focused on performance, security and compliance."

With an expanded service portfolio and strong geographical footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia, Ntirety is positioned to deliver the managed cloud services industry's most innovative, results-driven hybrid and multi-cloud solutions for their fast-growing customer base and channel partner network. Ntirety is the industry's first provider to offer:



Guidance Level Agreements ™ (GLA's) that provide actionable business outcomes guaranteed for availability, performance, security, and cost for thousands of complex, multi-cloud application environments. GLAs go far beyond traditional SLAs in guaranteeing desired business outcomes.



that provide actionable business outcomes guaranteed for availability, performance, security, and cost for thousands of complex, multi-cloud application environments. GLAs go far beyond traditional SLAs in guaranteeing desired business outcomes. Multi-domain monitoring, which identifies actionable insights across public, private, and hybrid cloud to detect and mitigate threats on any device and deliver mission-critical reliability.

Continuous improvement cycles with actionable recommendations delivered quarterly.

"Hostway|Hosting is a long-standing partner of AVANT and shares our commitment to accelerating digital transformation in IT," said Drew Lydecker, President and Co-Founder of AVANT. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Ntirety, and look forward to working together to provide our joint Trusted Advisors and customers with industry leading, innovative managed multi-cloud and hybrid services that empower them to transform their businesses."

About Ntirety

Ntirety is the only Managed Solutions Provider for multi-cloud solutions with guaranteed business outcomes. Our solutions enable a future-ready, agile enterprise backed by the industry's first and only Guidance Level Agreements™ (GLAs): actionable insights that improve mission-critical application availability, performance, security and cost. Our engineers in North America, Europe, and Asia deliver solutions that shift tactical Enterprise IT operations to business transformation for thousands of global customers. With fourteen data centers around the world, Ntirety also ensures strict compliance to PCI, HITRUST, HIPAA, FERPA, and GDPR guidelines and regulations. For more information, visit www.ntirety.com .

