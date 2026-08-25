Introducing Nucleus Helix: the AI Engine to Build and Scale Exposure Management Programs

New agentic capabilities combine vulnerability intelligence, exposure discovery, and AI-built autonomous workflows to help security teams scale exposure management programs.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Security, the leader in unified exposure management, today announced a major platform expansion with Nucleus Helix, the AI engine for exposure management, featuring three new capabilities that help security teams respond to vulnerabilities and reduce exposure in the age of AI.

Nucleus Helix is the AI engine of the Nucleus platform, grounded in the unified, up-to-date exposure context of the Nucleus Data Core. It applies AI to build the program, close exposure gaps with advanced reasoning, and track the threat landscape.

Key capabilities include:

Nucleus Discover bridges the gap between vulnerability scans and published scanner signatures, using passive exposure detection to provide early warning of emerging and zero-day threats.

bridges the gap between vulnerability scans and published scanner signatures, using passive exposure detection to provide early warning of emerging and zero-day threats. The Nucleus Helix AI Agent lets teams search data, analyze trends, and build exposure management programs in plain language.

lets teams search data, analyze trends, and build exposure management programs in plain language. Nucleus Insights expands Nucleus' agentic vulnerability intelligence capabilities with a data-collection agent that accelerates and scales in-the-wild threat intelligence collection, while new operational datasets improve remediation accuracy and efficiency.

As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery, security teams face mounting pressure to detect and remediate critical exposures at the same speed and scale. Remediation pressure is also regulatory, with a three-day remediation window mandated for the highest-risk vulnerabilities in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 26-04, issued in June 2026 .

"We brought AI engineering and security expertise to a problem that has always taken hours of manual work," said Scott Kuffer, co-founder and chief product officer of Nucleus Security. "The result is Nucleus Helix: an engine that pairs the best of modern AI with fast, accurate, reliable execution, so teams remediate faster at enterprise-scale."

"Nucleus is taking a pragmatic approach to AI in exposure management: using AI to shape and improve processes while preserving deterministic execution for actions that affect production environments," said Michelle Abraham, Research Vice President in IDC's Security and Trust Group. "That distinction matters because security teams need AI's speed and insight without uncertainty in remediation and operational decision-making."

"The opportunity for practitioners is to use AI to help make sense of enormous amounts of security and threat data, identify what requires attention, and turn that intelligence into action. The organizations that get this right will be the ones that combine AI's speed and analytical capabilities with the controls and predictability required to operate safely at enterprise scale," said Theresa Lanowitz, principal analyst, cybersecurity at Omdia.

Nucleus Helix: AI That Helps Teams Build Better Exposure Management Programs

Nucleus Helix is the engine that drives specialized AI models, agents, and technologies running on the Nucleus Data Core. It gives AI three clear roles: build and maintain the program to run reliably at scale, run specialized reasoning agents that close exposure gaps, and track the dynamic threat landscape. This combination gives teams AI's speed and judgment alongside the reliable, cost-effective execution they need to remediate faster and reduce risk at enterprise scale. This release advances all three roles through Nucleus Insights expansions, Nucleus Discover, and the Nucleus Helix AI Agent.

Nucleus is moving toward a future of intent-driven exposure management, where teams define the outcome, and AI agents build, operate, and continuously adapt the program as the environment changes. Over time, a growing library of agentic skills will take on more of the complex work across the exposure lifecycle, from data integration and analysis to triage, reporting, and workflow creation.

Nucleus Insights: Agentic Vulnerability Intelligence Enhancements

Powered by Nucleus Helix, Nucleus Insights continuously collects, analyzes, and operationalizes vulnerability and threat intelligence at a scale that would traditionally require teams of dedicated analysts. It transforms massive volumes of public and proprietary security data into actionable remediation guidance, exploit intelligence, vulnerability prioritization signals, and operational decision support.

New capabilities include: a data-collection agent, enhanced remediation guidance, vulnerability-type routing, Patch Tuesday intelligence, end-of-life operating system insights, and CISA SSVC enrichment, which reduce investigation effort and improve remediation accuracy.

Nucleus Discover: Finding Exposure Before Traditional Tools Can

Nucleus Discover expands vulnerability detection beyond traditional scanner coverage. It identifies potential exposures hidden in technology blind spots, scan gaps, and newly disclosed vulnerabilities. By combining real-time intelligence from Nucleus Insights with asset, software, ownership, and exposure context, Nucleus Discover's early-warning capability helps teams respond to zero-day vulnerabilities before scanner signatures are available or the next scan cycle runs.

Nucleus Helix AI Agent: From Configuration to Intent

The Nucleus Helix AI Agent provides a natural-language interface for exposure management operations, allowing security practitioners, CISOs, and developers to interact with security data, workflows, and program configuration through conversational requests rather than manual configuration.

Built on the Nucleus Helix AI engine, the AI agent helps teams understand findings, investigate exposure, identify ownership, answer operational questions, and rapidly create workflows across the platform.

Building Toward AI-Native Exposure Management

Together, Nucleus Helix, Nucleus Insights, Nucleus Discover, and the Nucleus Helix AI Agent are the first step towards Nucleus' vision for AI-native unified exposure management. In this model, AI helps teams understand their environment, identify emerging risk, generate operational logic, and continuously improve program effectiveness, while Nucleus automation executes approved actions consistently, safely, and at enterprise scale.

By combining AI-driven intelligence with a proven exposure management automation platform, Nucleus is helping organizations move beyond vulnerability visibility and toward intelligent, autonomous exposure reduction.

Nucleus Insights, powered by Helix, is available now, while the Nucleus Helix AI Agent and Nucleus Discover with Early Warning will be available in September.

About Nucleus Security

Nucleus Security is the leader in unified exposure management, enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale. Nucleus automatically unifies and organizes data from all security and business tools into a single view, enriching every vulnerability with Nucleus Insights' curated threat intelligence, risk ratings, and exploit flags, embedded directly into workflows. With powerful dynamic automations and AI-driven prioritization, teams can effectively automate their vulnerability management program and focus remediation efforts where it matters most. As a FedRAMP Moderate Authorized vendor, Nucleus Security supports federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense, Defense Industrial Base contractors operating under CMMC 2.0 and NIST SP 800-171, and state and local governments in operationalizing CISA mandates and NIST Risk Management Framework requirements.

For more information about Nucleus Security and its services, please visit: https://nucleussec.com/get-started/

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SOURCE Nucleus Security