Introducing Nurse Daisy: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Innovative Technology

ATLANTA, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the pressing challenges facing healthcare today, BUDS Technology is launching Nurse Daisy as a groundbreaking solution designed to enhance patient experiences through advanced technology. Nurse Daisy addresses critical issues such as rising healthcare costs, staff shortages and burnout, communication gaps with patients and clinical teams, and compliance, making it a pivotal addition to the healthcare technology landscape.

Nurse Daisy leverages cutting-edge technology to streamline healthcare operations and improve patient outcomes, by providing automated Remote Symptom Monitoring (RPSM) plus Remote Vital Sign Monitoring (RPM), Triage, Follow-ups, Daily Check-ins, Request and Workflow Management.

Nurse Daisy's RPSM engine functions by checking more than 200 major symptoms and considering 1600 differential diagnoses, allowing it to automatically detect declines and alerting clinicians and family members, for proactive care and crisis prevention. It also provides management of medication and daily activity.

In short NurseDaisy is a 24/7 virtual medical assistant to clinicians and their clients. Nurse Daisy is currently available on iOS, Android and Web apps, and includes the capability for contactless video-based vitals measurements.

"Our mission is to transform healthcare by harnessing the power of technology to create positive and meaningful patient experiences and improved outcome," said Mallie Sharafat, Founder and CEO of BUDS Technology. "We understand the challenges faced by healthcare providers today and have developed Nurse Daisy as a strategic tool to mitigate these challenges effectively."

Some of the key benefits of Nurse Daisy are:

Quadruples patient interactions with clinicians.

Increases Nursing efficiency by 20% and Call Handling efficiency by 75-85%.

Alleviates staff burnout by being an intelligent virtual assistant to the clinical staff and providing task and workflow management automation.

Improves communication within the Care Circle, fostering transparency and trust.

Ensures adherence to healthcare regulations and standards through integrated compliance measures and improved documentation.

Provides a platform to differentiate your services.

Nurse Daisy represents a significant advancement in healthcare technology, offering tangible benefits to healthcare providers and patients alike. Nurse Daisy stands poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

For more information about Nurse Daisy and its transformative impact on healthcare, please visit budstechnology.com or follow us on LinkedIn

For media inquiries, please contact: Anna Boisse, (678) 977-7273, [email protected]

SOURCE Buds Technology