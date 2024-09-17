Introducing Nuturn: A Revolutionary Skincare Ingredient Driving the Regenerative Beauty Revolution

Nuturn, the world's first skincare ingredient that grants instant access to the power of regenerative beauty, debuts partnership with Flamingo Estate.

ENTERPRISE, Ore., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Nuturn, a skincare super-ingredient that uses Biodynamic® raw compounds to nourish the skin as nature intended, while also contributing to the revitalization of the earth. Nuturn is not just another 'clean' beauty ingredient; it's a movement towards regenerative beauty, which is set to disrupt the skincare industry, much like the organic movement did for food.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Nuturn; a high performing, powerhouse of regenerative nutrients to heal the skin, that harmonizes the power of nature into one luxurious compound." said founder and CEO Stephen Smith.

What is Nuturn?

Nuturn is a super-ingredient that can be integrated into a variety of skincare products. Formulated from certified Biodynamic® raw flower oil, it is an estate-grown powerhouse rich in omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, potent antioxidants, tallow, ozone and an array of vitamins that boost skin's natural regeneration process. Nuturn restores the skin barrier and stimulates cell turnover without harmful chemicals or synthetic additives, leaving the skin brighter and deeply hydrated while reducing inflammation. Nuturn works with skincare formulators, ingredient distributors, and brands seeking the highest quality raw elements that also support the regeneration of the earth. The words "Made with Nuturn" signal an approach to skincare that goes beyond organic or natural.

Why Regenerative Beauty?

Regenerative beauty is a movement to work with nature to nurture ecosystems and nutrient dense soil, resulting in plants that are more robust, resilient and expressive; untouched by modern chemicals, unspoiled by industrial processing, and undiluted in their efficacy. All of this allows for more efficacious skincare, giving the skin what it needs to regenerate and renew.

Today marks the first time Nuturn will be available to consumers, through the brand's debut partnership with Flamingo Estate, who feature Nuturn in their new and nourishing Manuka Rich Cream.

"We work with select partners, like Flamingo Estate, who value the profound benefits of regenerative compounds that honor the full expression of nature, going beyond 'clean beauty.''' added Smith.

Nuturn is currently undergoing clinical trials.

Learn more at https://www.nuturn.co/ or follow for updates on Instagram at @nuturn.co.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nuturn