Introducing Nuun Energy, A Clean Boost With A Lasting Lift

SEATTLE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuun, the leading hydration solution, today announces the launch of its newest product category, Nuun Energy. The introduction adds to Nuun's functional hydration portfolio that features a variety of effective formulas for sport, immunity, rest and everyday health. Packed with electrolytes, vitamins, adaptogens and a uniquely crafted B-vitamin blend, Nuun Energy was built with purpose – providing a healthy Energy drink substitute with a lift for athletes and non-athletes alike.

"This is an exciting time for Nuun as we enter the energy drink category with a clean alternative, offering a better-for-you boost," said Nuun CEO Kevin Rutherford. "Nuun Energy joins our portfolio of Non-GMO Verified, vegan, gluten-free and kosher products. Combined with optimized electrolytes and vitamins for full-body benefits, our latest functional drink tablet delivers an enhanced energy lift any time of day."

Combining a balanced dose of caffeine with B-vitamins and adaptogens to refresh and recharge anytime, anywhere, Nuun Energy features active ingredients with holistic benefits, including:

Hydration Optimization: Optimized electrolytes to get the most from your water consumption.

Optimized electrolytes to get the most from your water consumption. A Revitalizing Lift: 80mg of caffeine from organic green tea extract provides a fast-acting, sustained energy lift.

80mg of caffeine from organic green tea extract provides a fast-acting, sustained energy lift. Vitamin Power: Vitamins B12, B6 and B5 help metabolize fuel into energy your body can use.

Vitamins B12, B6 and B5 help metabolize fuel into energy your body can use. Focus: 20mg of adaptogens (Panax Ginseng) aid in reducing fatigue for a more focused day.

Available in four tasty flavors including Berry Blast, Tropical Punch, Ginger Lime Zing and Watermelon Burst, Nuun Energy is designed for daily use. Whether you're at your desk or on the go, one tablet delivers refreshing and sustained energy at your convenience. Nuun Energy will be available at www.nuunlife.com , in addition to select retailers such as Whole Foods.

ABOUT NUUN

Nuun is a hydration company with a mission to inspire more movement. Nuun electrolyte tablets and powders provide functional hydration products optimized for exercise, daily health, travel, immune support, energy and rest. Clean and Non-GMO Project verified ingredients, a refreshing taste and low sugar make Nuun a favorite amongst active consumers. Nuun products, like their tablets in their distinctive, colorful tubes, are convenient to carry and add to water, and are better for the environment than traditional bottled sports drinks. Consumers adding Nuun tablets to their reusable water bottles helped save the shipping of over 100 million pounds of water in 2018 alone. 15-year-old Nuun is the #1 selling sports drink supplement brand in running, cycling, outdoor and natural foods stores. The Seattle based company's culture and mission have been recognized by Outside Magazine, who named Nuun to its 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 'Best Places to Work' lists.

