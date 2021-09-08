Introducing Nuun Immunity3: Triple Pathway Immune System Support*

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuun , the leading hydration solution company, today announces the introduction of its latest product innovation: Nuun Immunity3. The powder formula quickly dissolves in water to replenish the body with a targeted blend of ingredients for rapid hydration and immune system support. Immunity3 will join Nuun's existing portfolio of functional hydration products to serve as an as-needed complement to Nuun Immunity tablets, great for daily, ongoing wellness maintenance.

The new powder product is intended as a reactive supplement for when added stressors, like travel, excessive athletic training, or poor sleep tax your body and make you feel like you are in need a healthy pick-me-up. Nuun Immunity3 is best consumed when you feel the need for an extra dose of immune system supporting ingredients.

"When we looked at existing products with Vitamin C, we noticed a gap in the market. We wanted to introduce a product that didn't just stop at that one ingredient, rather why not offer something that has multiple health benefits in one," said Nuun CEO Kevin Rutherford. "Nuun Immunity3, made with clean ingredients, is the ideal way to get multiple purposeful, and powerful immune system supporting ingredients into your body — fast."

Unlike other immune-supporting products, Nuun Immunity3 gives users an optimized, crafted blend of beneficial active ingredients that serve the immune system in three different ways: gut support, hydration, and vital nutrients. Additionally, the combination of electrolytes and carbohydrates will help the body to quickly hydrate and absorb other active ingredients for optimum results. Nuun Immunity3's power of three, targeted blend of ingredients include:

Electrolytes : Balanced with efficient carbohydrates for rapid hydration.

Balanced with efficient carbohydrates for rapid hydration. Vitamins: A purposeful blend of five different vitamins, not just Vitamin C. These carefully chosen vitamins help protect cells against damage, regulate immune cell function, provide immune system balance and deliver energy boosts and additional antioxidant support.

A purposeful blend of five different vitamins, not just Vitamin C. These carefully chosen vitamins help protect cells against damage, regulate immune cell function, provide immune system balance and deliver energy boosts and additional antioxidant support. Prebiotics: Promote the production of healthy gut bacteria by serving as food for probiotics, helping to increase absorption of vitamins and minerals, and supporting overall digestive health.

Additional functional ingredients that can be found in Immunity3 include Elderberry extract and zinc, two powerful ingredients proven to offer immune boosting benefits and support overall immune system health. Available in two great flavors, Mandarin Orange and Super Berry, Nuun Immunity3 is perfect for travel and those times you need an extra boost of immune system supporting ingredients. Nuun Immunity3 is available at www.nuunlife.com, in addition to select retailers such as Whole Foods and REI.

ABOUT NUUN

Nuun is a hydration company with a mission to inspire more movement. Nuun electrolyte tablets and powders provide functional hydration products optimized for exercise, daily health, travel, immune support, energy and rest. Clean and Non-GMO Project verified ingredients, a refreshing taste and low sugar make Nuun a favorite amongst active consumers. Nuun products, like their tablets in their distinctive, colorful tubes, are convenient to carry and add to water, and are better for the environment than traditional bottled sports drinks. Consumers adding Nuun tablets to their reusable water bottles helped save the shipping of over 100 million pounds of water in 2018 alone. 15-year-old Nuun is the #1 selling sports drink supplement brand in running, cycling, outdoor and natural foods stores. The Seattle based company's culture and mission have been recognized by Outside Magazine, who named Nuun to its 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 'Best Places to Work' lists.

