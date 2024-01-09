INTRODUCING NWA QUALITY ANALYST® 7

News provided by

Northwest Analytics

09 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Northwest Analytics launches the next generation of NWA Quality Analyst® with the release of Version 7 for industrial manufacturers.

  • Modernized user experience with a user-friendly, contemporary UI standard.
  • Next-generation technology, compatible with the latest Microsoft releases, ensuring peak performance.
  • Enhanced multivariate capabilities.
  • Improved database connectivity.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Analytics has launched the next generation of NWA Quality Analyst® with the release of version 7. It continues a long tradition of supporting data-driven decision making with industrial analytics. 

Built with the future in mind, the new NWA Quality Analyst 7® delivers a comprehensive, intuitive SPC charting and analysis software solution delivering an ideal combination of power, flexibility, and ease of use. The release of NWA Quality Analyst 7 marks a significant step forward with an emphasis on underline technology to ensure peak performance. As process industries continue to invest in digital transformation initiatives, the demand to work with more and more data grows in parallel. NWA Quality Analyst 7 is specifically engineered to work with large datasets and complex queries.

Peter Guilfoyle, President & CEO at Northwest Analytics, said: "There are thousands of organizations who rely on NWA Quality Analyst every day, and have been for many years. We work closely with our customers to understand their experiences, feedback, and requirements and poured every bit of it back into NWA Quality Analyst 7. Every modern manufacturing organization is tasked with scaled production that relies on (time-series) data to understand, manage, and optimize operations. Statistical Process Control (SPC) has long been the foundational analytics-of-choice to deliver meaningful change. NWA Quality Analyst 7 combines peak performance and a seamless user experience. And that's a needle mover for our customers."

Additional NWA Quality Analyst 7 capabilities include:

  • Enhanced advanced analytics featuring integrations with Sartorius SIMCA and Infometrix Pirouette, with the addition of Partial Least Squares (PLS) and Principal Component Analysis (PCA) methodology to the NWA Multivariate Analytics module.
  • Optimized workflows with a modernized user interface.
  • Ability to chart shifting-specification capabilities for SPC charting and Process Capability analysis.
  • Multipoint selection on SPC charts.
  • Sampling methods for time-series data
  • 'IN' function for connectivity filters.

Guilfoyle added, "Northwest Analytics is dedicated to helping manufacturers transform how they advantage themselves using quality data. The release of NWA Quality Analyst 7 helps manufacturers position themselves for a successful digital transformation journey by setting a solid and scalable foundation of Statistical Process Control".

Further Information

For detailed information about the improvements in NWA Quality Analyst 7 version release, please visit https://go.nwasoft.com/quality-analyst-7-new. Customers can expect to receive detailed communications regarding features, benefits, and upgrade paths through other communication channels. To see NWA Quality Analyst 7's functionality in-action and ask questions directly to our experienced team including Application Engineers, register for the "Lunch & Learn Series: Data-Driven Decision Making with NWA Quality Analyst 7".

About Northwest Analytics

Northwest Analytics is the leading provider of analytics-based knowledge solutions for global manufacturers spanning nearly every industry vertical, including chemical, pharmaceutical, electronic materials, and others. Northwest Analytics solutions enable manufacturers to identify, codify and amplify process knowledge throughout the enterprise to address top critical operational challenges, including process quality, loss of process knowledge, shrinking the skills gap and reducing the time to problem resolution. Manufacturers have used NWA's award-winning solutions to return more than $1B to their bottom lines. Founded in 1982, Northwest Analytics' global headquarters is in Portland OR, with offices in the UK.

Contact Information:
Northwest Analytics
Tara Sybrant
503-224-7727
[email protected]

Also from this source

INTRODUCING NWA QUALITY ANALYST® 7

INTRODUCING NWA QUALITY ANALYST® 7

Northwest Analytics has launched the next generation of NWA Quality Analyst® with the release of version 7. It continues a long tradition of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.