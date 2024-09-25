Introducing OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueur: Leading the New Wave of Dairy-Free Cream Liqueurs from the Makers of Misunderstood Whiskey Co.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueur proudly announces the launch of its innovative, dairy-free cream liqueur line, setting a new standard in the cream liqueur category. Crafted with the highest quality ingredients, OATRAGEOUS offers a plant-based alternative that is free from dairy, gluten, lactose, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and seed oils.

OATRAGEOUS is proudly the first portfolio of Oat Milk Liqueurs to hit shelves in the United States.

Oatrageous

"We couldn't be more excited to share OATRAGEOUS with the world," states Co-Founder JD Recobs of OATRAGEOUS. "There are a lot of consumers out there who want to enjoy cream inspired products but are limited by dietary restrictions, lifestyle choices, or simple taste preferences."

OATRAGEOUS will debut three core SKUs this fall: Coconut, Espresso, and the world's first Dairy-Free Bourbon Cream (14% ABV).

OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueur is designed for those who seek indulgence without compromise. OATRAGEOUS delivers a light, smooth, and creamy experience while boasting less sugar and fewer calories versus traditional cream liqueurs. The expressions are crafted with 100% sustainably sourced, non-GMO oats, smooth bourbon whiskey and real ingredients.

"We are thrilled to be able to open doors for consumers by giving them delicious, dairy-free options that are produced transparently and made with significantly less sugar compared to what is currently available on the market," added Co-Founder Chris Buglisi.

While OATRAGEOUS is best enjoyed simply chilled or over ice, the products are a great base for dairy-free alternative cocktails such as the Dairy-Free Espresso Martinis (or EspressOAT Martinis) and Dairy-Free Pina Coladas!

"We aspire to create exceptional products that prioritize both people and the planet," said Emily Recobs, Co-Founder of OATRAGEOUS. "With a commitment to sustainability, we carefully craft every bottle using clean, high-quality ingredients, keeping the environment in mind every step of the way."

Key Features:

Bourbon Based Cream Liqueur: Made with premium bourbon whiskey; distilled at the historic old Seagrams distillery by Ross & Squibb Distillery (MGP) in Lawrenceburg, Indiana .

. Dairy-Free and Gluten-Free: Perfect for those with lactose intolerance, choosing a dairy-free lifestyle and with gluten sensitivities.

Plant-Based & Vegan-Friendly: A delightful option for those following plant-based diets.

Made With Clean Ingredients: No seed oils, high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners. Kosher.

Less Sugar & Calories: OATRAGEOUS contains 30% less sugar & calories than the leading cream liqueur brands. Proudly only 100 calories per 1.5 oz serving.

Sustainably Sourced: Committed to environmental responsibility, using non-GMO oats.

Transparently Produced: The company proudly discloses nutrition facts on their website.

Core SKUs:

Coconut (14% ABV) – A tropical delight with the smooth, creamy taste of real coconut.

Espresso (14% ABV) – A rich, bold flavor infused with the essence of Arabica espresso.

Bourbon Cream (14% ABV) – A classic, luxurious blend of small batch bourbon whiskey and dairy free oat milk cream.

Availability and Pricing:

OATRAGEOUS will retail at $27.99 and be available for sale nationally online (www.drinkoatrageous.com) and in liquor stores in select markets including: FL, MA, NJ, NY, and TX.

About OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueurs

OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueur was created to bring fun, innovative dairy-free cream liqueurs to the world with a focus on quality and sustainability. OATRAGEOUS is a brand of Buglisi Recobs Group, also owner of Misunderstood Whiskey Company, a NJ based innovative whiskey brand delivering approachable spirits to its customer base which includes its Ginger Spiced Whiskey and America's Original Dairy Free Oat Nog seasonal release.

