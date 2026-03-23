NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onchain Group today announced its launch as a cryptonative capital markets firm that designs and executes strategic transactions for the token economy.

Against the backdrop of regulatory clarity, maturing onchain fundamentals, and asset class validation, onchain products and tokens are institutionalizing. The next chapter will be driven by institutional adoption, financial integration, and exponential tokenization.

As these forces converge, a new class of strategic opportunities is emerging. Distributors are launching onchain products, protocols are maturing into enduring businesses, and tokenholder bases are expanding and becoming more structured.

These opportunities are increasingly expressed through complex strategic situations – where products, capital, and stakeholders must be aligned through transactions that do not yet have established frameworks.

Onchain Group operates by defining the transaction that should exist, and then making it real. The firm ideates, originates, and executes mergers, restructurings, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and new institutional alliances – aligning product strategy, asset outcomes, and stakeholder incentives.

Its approach combines cryptonative judgment with institutional-grade structuring. It is most useful in situations where the opportunity is not yet fully defined – helping teams see and create the transaction earlier and with conviction.

Onchain Group was founded by Ryan Yi, a former investment partner at Coinbase Ventures and CoinFund, where he focused on early-stage investments and strategic transactions.

More information is available in the firm's introductory post:

https://www.onchaingroup.com/post/introducing-onchain-group

About Onchain Group

Onchain Group is a cryptonative capital markets firm that designs and executes strategic transactions for the token economy.

Visit: https://www.onchaingroup.com

For inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Onchain Group