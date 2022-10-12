Introducing OneFund: Dramatically Increasing Access To Top-Tier PE & VC Funds

Launching Later This Fall, OneFund Gives More Americans The Ability To Invest In Established Private Equity & Venture Capital Funds

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneFund is in a category all its own within the alternative investment landscape, allowing more people to invest in private equity and venture capital funds. OneFund will give its members an unparalleled combination of low minimums and control over private equity and venture capital investments.

While private equity and venture capital have performed well historically1, to reach the masses, it has to overcome a few obstacles. Sky-high minimum investments (often $10 million or more) and fund structures limiting those who can invest. Since these investments typically aren't very liquid — usually involving locking up money for years at a time - you may need even more money for the minimums to make sense.

A lot of good can be done for people by increasing access to private equity and venture capital and OneFund is excited to be part of this revolution.

BACKGROUND/FOUNDER STORY

Founders John Bailey and Spencer Moslow both started their careers as large alternative investment managers in New York, where they were exposed to the benefits that private equity and venture capital can bring, such as returns, diversification, and stability. However, they saw that those asset classes were primarily only available to extremely wealthy individuals and institutions, and they knew that had to change.

Since most investors didn't have the opportunity to put their money in private equity and venture capital funds, Bailey and Moslow put their heads together and decided to create the opportunity themselves. Hence, OneFund was born.

"Together, we're on a mission to transform access to alternative investments for everyday investors. A lot of good can be done by giving more Americans access to these types of products." - John Bailey

"We see massive good in providing access to top-tier PE and VC funds to more people, and we are relentlessly pursuing that." - Spencer Moslow

For more information about OneFund, visit onefundinvestments.com and follow along on Instagram @onefundinvestments and Twitter @tryOneFund

1 https://clearingcustody.fidelity.com/app/proxy/content?literatureURL=/9904817.PDF

SOURCE OneFund