Introducing OnePlus Watch 2: A Dual-Engine Flagship Smartwatch Powered with Wear OS by Google

Global technology company OnePlus launched its OnePlus Watch 2 during Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The OnePlus Watch 2 is a stunning flagship smartwatch, and it utilizes the latest version of Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS 4). The device features a unique Dual-Engine Architecture with two chipsets, Wear OS's hybrid interface, market-leading battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode, and a premium build and design. The OnePlus Watch 2 represents a big step forward for the smartwatch market.

OnePlus Watch 2

As "Your Partner in Time," the OnePlus Watch 2 embraces OnePlus' "Never Settle" mantra to bring together all-around top-tier hardware and software in a single device, meticulously designed to motivate and support users to achieve anything they set their minds to. "As a smartwatch that integrates market-leading battery life, premium design, latest Wear OS and innovative health features, the OnePlus Watch 2 definitely qualifies as a reliable companion for your daily life," said Justin Liu, GM of the Wearable Business Unit at OnePlus.

Industry-leading Battery Life Backed by Dual-Engine Architecture

The OnePlus Watch 2 is packed with flagship features, including exceptional battery and charging performance for unrivaled reliability and longevity. It features OnePlus's self-developed Dual-Engine Architecture powered by two different flagship chipsets — the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset. The BES2700 Efficiency Chipset runs RTOS and handles background activity and simple tasks, while the Snapdragon W5 handles more demanding tasks, like running your favorite Google apps. This optimized approach, enabled by the Wear OS hybrid interface seamlessly managing the transition between chips, means users will experience a smartwatch that effortlessly does it all while extending the time between charges.

"We've made significant updates to Wear OS' hybrid interface to support new capabilities that run on OnePlus' innovative Dual-Engine Architecture," said John Renaldi, Senior Director of Product and Design, Wear OS by Google. "Through this collaboration, the OnePlus Watch 2 transparently switches between the low power and high-performance engines to deliver a feature-rich, premium smartwatch experience with optimized battery life."

With this unique Dual-Engine Architecture and a 500mAh battery, the OnePlus Watch 2 can offer up to 100 hours1 of regular use in Smart Mode, or up to 48 hours2 with heavy use. With 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging, the 500mAh battery can be fully charged in 60 minutes. With its 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM configuration, the OnePlus Watch 2 also offers plenty of memory and storage to ensure the device always runs smoothly.

A Personal Fitness and Wellness Coach on Your Wrist

Drawing on its advanced combination of hardware and software, the OnePlus Watch 2 provides meaningful insights that drive positive change in health and fitness – thanks to its ability to collect and analyze comprehensive health data in the OHealth app.

The OnePlus Watch 2 and the OHealth app now support Health Connect by Android™, which offers a central hub in Android 14 for managing data permissions from multiple health and fitness apps and devices. With user permission, users can securely sync their health data collected via the watch or the OHealth app with Health Connect-compatible apps.

Fitness features available through the OHealth app include tracking modes for more than 100 sports such as badminton, running, tennis, skiing, and more. Specifically for badminton, the OHealth app can track data such as swing strength and speed. Using the running tracking mode, wearers can track data such as ground contact time, ground balance, and VO2 max. OnePlus and Wear OS teams worked closely to fine-tune these sensor capabilities.

Designed for enhanced accuracy in location tracking, the OnePlus Watch 2 features Dual Frequency GPS with the ability to receive L5 GPS signals in addition to the commonly used L1 signals. Using two separate antennas for each GPS signal further improves the precision and reliability of positioning for wearers.

Building on the OHealth app, the OnePlus Watch 2 also offers detailed sleep tracking analysis – including an all-day sleep record that tracks users' deep sleep, light sleep, REM and awake times. The device also monitors sleep breathing rate and provides a sleep quality score, sleep snoring risk assessment, and more. It can also monitor stress levels by calculating heart rate variability (HRV).

The Best of Google apps with Wear OS 4

Powered with the latest version of Wear OS, the OnePlus Watch 2 comes with popular Google apps like Maps, Assistant, Wallet, Calendar, and more third-party apps. Experience enhanced convenience with new features coming to Google apps, like the launch of transit directions on Google Maps that help you navigate public transportation from your wrist. Plus, manage boarding passes, event tickets, and more, directly on your watch with Google Wallet. With Fast Pair, you can quickly connect and set up your OnePlus Watch 2 with your OnePlus phone, or other supported Android smartphone. This seamless pairing experience supports features like calling, messaging, media remote control, and others, directly from your wrist.

Premium Design with Remarkable Durability

The OnePlus Watch 2 shares the same design philosophy with the OnePlus 12 Series. Taking inspiration from the distinctive K-shape design of the OnePlus 12 series, the OnePlus Watch 2 features a round watch face that echoes the series' camera deco, making it the perfect companion for the OnePlus 12 series devices.

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover, making it more scratch-resistant without compromising optical clarity. The watch chassis is made out of stainless steel for added rust and corrosion resistance. Certified to the latest MIL-STD-810H US military standard, the OnePlus Watch 2 can withstand tough conditions and environmental stresses, while its IP68 resistant rating and 5ATM water resistance rating ensure excellent performance even while swimming.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available to purchase in the U.S. and Canada starting on March 4 at USD$299.99 / CAD$399.99. It will be available in Radiant Steel or Black Steel colorways. In addition, users can trade in ANY watch in ANY condition on OnePlus.com for an additional USD$50 / CAD$60 off. The OnePlus Watch 2 will be sold on both OnePlus.com and Amazon. Warranty plans and after-sales programs are subject to terms and conditions.

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans.

Disclaimer:

100 hours of usage time in Smart Mode is based on tests performed by OnePlus in laboratory conditions. Test data is derived from simulations based on the following settings and usage scenarios, actual battery life may vary: Official watch face, AOD off, default health monitoring, 14.2 hours/day Bluetooth connection, 1 hour/day Wi-Fi connection standby, 6.5 hours/day sleep monitoring, 220 times/day raise-to-wake with screen illumination, 130 notifications/day, 20 minutes/day screen use (various applications), 6 times/day incoming call reminder (5s), 5 minutes/day Bluetooth call, 500s/day data sync between phone and watch, 15 minutes/day Bluetooth and headset connection for music (Spotify), 30 minutes/day outdoor running, and 3 times/day alarm. 48 hours of battery life with heavy use of OnePlus Watch 2 in Smart Mode is derived from simulations based on the following settings and usage scenarios, actual battery life may vary: third party watch face (with Dual-Engine Architecture turned off), AOD turned on, default health monitoring, 12.2 hours/day Bluetooth connection, 2 hours/day Wi-Fi connection, 6.5 hours/day sleep monitoring, 300 times/day raise-to-wake with screen illumination, receive 180 messages/day, 30 minutes/day screen operation (various applications), 6 times/day incoming call reminder (5s), 5 minutes/day Bluetooth call, 15 minutes/day Google Maps linked navigation, 500s/day data sync between phone and watch, 30 minutes/day Bluetooth headset connection for music (Spotify), 30 minutes/day outdoor running, and 3 times/day alarm. Google, Wear OS by Google, Google Maps, Google Wallet and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. OnePlus Watch 2 only supports connecting with smartphones with Android 8.0 and above, which should also have a GMS version of 23.45.23 and above. iOS and Android (Go edition) devices are not supported.

