Introducing OOKOS: Pioneering AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solutions

CARY, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OOKOS is transforming the cybersecurity landscape! In an era where traditional security models are struggling to keep pace with rapidly evolving threats, OOKOS has emerged with a technology that transforms security to be stronger and less intrusive. By leveraging AI and behavioral analysis, the company has developed a truly adaptive defense system that addresses the unique challenges of today's digital landscape.

OOKOS

OOKOS's mission is to revolutionize cybersecurity with effortless, AI-driven solutions, ensuring that security can be both robust and admin-friendly. A key milestone in the company's journey was the successful creation of its flagship product, DYFEND™ coming December 2nd 2024, which sets a new standard for real-time threat detection for insider threats while safeguarding company data and user privacy. OOKOS continues to forge strategic partnerships with industry leaders and academic institutions, driving cutting-edge innovation and positioning itself as a rising leader in the cybersecurity space.

Leadership Team

At the helm of OOKOS is a team of seasoned professionals with decades of collective experience in technology, AI, and cybersecurity.

Michael Roman, CEO

With over 16 years of experience as a technologist and entrepreneur, Michael Roman leads OOKOS with a visionary approach and a deep understanding of AI-driven threats. Holding a PhD from North Carolina State University, Michael's extensive background includes critical roles within the Department of Defense, where he honed his expertise in cybersecurity. His leadership is central to guiding OOKOS's long-term vision and strategic growth.

Jude Canady, CTO

Jude Canady brings over a decade of expertise in AI and machine learning to OOKOS. With a B.S. in Computer Science from Louisiana State University and a background in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Jude spearheaded the conceptualization and development of DYFEND™. As CTO, Jude is responsible for leading the development and deployment of OOKOS's technology to clients, ensuring its cutting-edge performance and alignment with business growth strategies.

Sophia Martinez, CPO

As Chief Product Officer, Sophia Martinez draws from her 6+ years of experience in software engineering, product development, and project management to drive the development and implementation of OOKOS's cybersecurity solutions. A graduate of George Washington University with a B.S. in Computer Engineering, Sophia played a pivotal role in developing the original version of DYFEND™. Today, she ensures that OOKOS's products meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency, leading the charge in product excellence.

About OOKOS

OOKOS is an emerging leader in AI-driven cybersecurity, committed to advancing the future of digital security through innovation, integrity, and excellence. With a team of experts in AI, machine learning, and behavioral analysis, OOKOS is redefining how organizations protect against evolving cyber threats. Through its flagship product, DYFEND™ (coming December 2, 2024), OOKOS offers real-time threat detection and enhanced user privacy, setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity solutions.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Sophia Martinez

Chief Product Officer

OOKOS

[email protected]

786-397-1580

Website: http://www.ookos.com

Follow OOKOS on Social Media:

#CybersecurityInnovation #AIinCyber #DYFEND #OOKOSLeadership #DigitalDefense

SOURCE OOKOS