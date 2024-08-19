Introducing 'Ôrəbella NIGHTCAP by Bella Khair Hadid

NIGHTCAP, the perfect complement to the existing 'Ôrəbella scent collection, has a warm and spicy aroma that exudes sensuality and mysticism. The fragrance features a blend of high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients with the following key notes:

Top Notes: Ginger, Cardamom Spice, and Guaiacwood create a sparkling, shimmering scent.

Ginger, Cardamom Spice, and Guaiacwood create a sparkling, shimmering scent. Middle Notes: Vanilla and Cistus add a warm depth and slightly sweet presence.

Vanilla and Cistus add a warm depth and slightly sweet presence. Base Notes: Sandalwood and Patchouli deliver a sensual, woody embrace.

The shake-to-activate parfum is formulated with the brand's ground-breaking bi-phase formula that infuses with the skin. The nourishing first layer is formulated with the proprietary 'ÔRELIXIR™ base made of hydrating snow mushroom and a moisturizing five-oil blend (camellia, almond, olive, jojoba, and shea) that nurtures the skin and enhances the scent's longevity and potency. The elevating second layer boosts mood and aura with a memorable blend of aromatherapy essential oils and fine fragrance notes featuring the highest quality responsibly sourced ingredients. The elevating essential oils in NIGHTCAP include:

Patchouli Essential Oil: Known for its earthy scent, it aids in grounding and balancing emotions.

Known for its earthy scent, it aids in grounding and balancing emotions. Cistus Essential Oil: Used for centuries during meditation, its musky nuances open the third eye and promote introspection.

Used for centuries during meditation, its musky nuances open the third eye and promote introspection. Copaiba Essential Oil: A natural aphrodisiac with a sweet, woody aroma, it helps set the mood with its resinous fragrance.

All 'Ôrəbella products are alcohol-free, dermatologist-tested, suitable for sensitive skin, non-staining, and formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, gluten, or wheat-derived ingredients. The brand holds both Leaping Bunny cruelty-free and PETA cruelty-free and vegan certifications. Additionally, 'Ôrəbella is proud to meet all five pillars of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, including clean ingredients and sustainable packaging, plus adheres to all European Union regulations which ban 1,300+ ingredients.

An activist who uses her global platforms to help uplift others, giving back is a key pillar of Bella's brand. 'Ôrəbella Alchemy Foundation helps to create tangible impacts of positive change across various communities. This charitable initiative continuously supports multiple organizations aligned with 'Ôrəbella's ethos via a minimum donation of 1% of all net sales, plus further support via service hours, community outreach, and social promotion. The first partners in 'Ôrəbella's Alchemy Foundation (with more to come) are the Lower East Side Girls Club (amplifying the inner power of young women and gender-expansive youth) and PATH International (advancing equine-assisted therapeutic services for lifelong impacts).

Launching with NIGHTCAP is the new Travel Case for the 10mL bottle, a stylish and functional accessory designed to securely encase and protect 'Ôrəbella's smallest parfum format while on the go. Its sleek design allows you to effortlessly slide the faceted gold case over any 'Ôrəbella10mL vial, making it convenient to carry your favorite scent with you wherever you travel.

Where To Buy: Starting August 19, 2024, on Orebella.com, and on Ulta.com plus in all Ulta Beauty Stores beginning August 30, 2024. The Travel Case for 10mL is only available on Orebella.com and Ulta.com.

Pricing: NIGHTCAP is available in three sizes, similar to the existing collection: 10mL for $35, 50mL for $72 and 100mL for $100.

The 'Ôrəbella multifaceted gold Perfume Stand for 100mL parfum is $35, and the new Travel Case for 10mL parfum is $35.

For more information, visit Orebella.com or follow @orebella on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT 'Ôrəbella

'Ôrəbella is a collection of revolutionary nourishing parfums that are alcohol-free, hydrating, clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and suitable for sensitive skin. Founded by Bella Khair Hadid, the collection is formulated to infuse with and last on the skin. 'Ôrəbella innovative bi-phase fragrances both moisturize skin and elevate the wearer's aura through a blend of proprietary skincare ingredients plus the highest-quality essential oils and fine fragrance ingredients. The two layers are shaken to activate, creating a fusion that transforms the fragrance experience beyond conventional limits.

