Introducing our New MassBioEdge Preferred Partner in Lab Operations: Service Insight

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MADISON, Conn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MassBio is proud to announce Service Insight, a leading innovator in AIoT powered asset management and monitoring solutions, as the Preferred Lab Operations Platform Partner for the MassBioEdge program. This strategic partnership will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of lab operations for MassBio members, reinforcing our support for driving innovation in the life sciences industry.

Service Insight's Lab Insight platform is a state-of-the-art AIoT solution designed specifically for the life sciences sector. It features comprehensive lab asset management, monitoring, and scheduling capabilities, all accessible through an interactive digital twin of the lab environment. This integration of advanced technologies into a single platform empowers labs to streamline their operations, optimize resource utilization, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

The inclusion of Service Insight in the MassBioEdge program underscores the value of innovative lab management tools in overcoming key operational challenges faced by early-stage and established life sciences companies alike.

"MassBio's collaboration with Service Insight is a game-changer for our members," added MassBio Chief Operating & Innovation Officer Jason Cordeiro. "Their platform's ability to integrate multiple facets of lab management into one cohesive system will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of our life sciences community. This MassBioEdge partnership exemplifies our commitment to equipping our members with the best tools available to advance their scientific endeavors."

The Service Insight platform stands out for its unique combination of features:

Asset Management: Comprehensive tracking of service & maintenance records for lab equipment to maximize uptime and extend asset life.

Asset Monitoring: Real-time surveillance of asset and laboratory conditions to ensure optimal environments for experiments and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Asset Scheduling: Efficient coordination of lab resources and personnel to enhance productivity, reduce downtime, and improve operational sustainability.

Laboratory Digital Twin: A virtual replica of the lab that offers an interactive and immersive experience, enabling precise planning and simulation of lab activities.

"Being selected as the Preferred Lab Operations Platform Partner by MassBio is a significant honor for Service Insight," said CEO Anthony Uzzo. "Our platform is designed to address the specific needs of the life sciences community, and this partnership will allow us to support more companies in improving the efficiency, quality, and sustainability of their R&D operations. We are excited to bring our innovative solution to MassBio members and contribute to their scientific advancements impacting human health."

MassBio's endorsement of Service Insight reflects its ongoing mission to provide members with access to industry-leading tools and resources. By leveraging Service Insight's platform, life sciences companies can focus more on their core research and development activities, knowing that their lab operations are in capable hands.

For more information about Service Insight and its innovative lab operations platform, visit their listing on the Edge Connector site here .

About Service Insight: Service Insight is a leading provider of AIoT lab management solutions, dedicated to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of laboratory operations. Our platform integrates advanced technologies to offer comprehensive asset management, real-time monitoring, scheduling, and a digital twin of the lab, empowering life sciences companies to achieve operational excellence.

About MassBio: MassBio's mission is to advance Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system, and improve patient lives. MassBio represents the premier global life sciences and healthcare hub, with 1,700+ members dedicated to preventing, treating, and curing diseases through transformative science and technology that brings value and hope to patients. Founded in 1985, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry thought leadership, and services for the #1 life sciences cluster in the world.

