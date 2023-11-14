Introducing: Outlive Homes, The First Real Estate Brokerage, Founded on a Total Commitment to Sustainability

News provided by

Outlive Homes

14 Nov, 2023

NEW YORK and OAHU, Hawaii, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlive Homes, founded by Harley Courts, the former CEO of Nooklyn.

Backed by a seasoned team in PropTech, Outlive was born out of a drive to help people of all means—renters, owners, investors—find home while doing their part to preserve the planet. Leading with the aloha spirit, a community-driven approach, and a commitment to sustainability, Outlive is the first mission-driven brokerage that does good for both people and the planet. Every closing with Outlive means trees planted, cleaner shores, and happier ocean life. Outlive is a team of entrepreneurial agents on a mission to make real estate better for both people and the planet.

Harley Courts, CEO brings a wealth of experience from his 10 years at Nooklyn, an award-winning rental platform that has empowered agents to achieve over $200 million in transactions. With Operations rooted in Hawaii and New York Outlive is remote-first with a starting fair, flat rate 80% commission model. Welcome to a  new kind of real estate brokerage built with purpose and powered by tech.

Richard Williams Principle Broker in Hawaii said: "Launching Outlive has been an incredible journey. Each day, I wake up excited to make a positive impact for the planet and for the lives of those we serve."

Zachary Barden Principle Broker,  and Recruiter said: Building your brand as an agent with impactful marketing sets you apart while making a positive difference.  Our approach is to develop small teams to ensure that our agents don't get lost in the shuffle.

Outlive platform, is expertly crafted to showcase client listings globally while streamlining process and giving clients the ability to schedule appointments with agents in real time. Outlive is also developing a suite of AI driven agent tools over the next three years.

Outlive Studios, is a dedicated division, that delivers professional photography, virtual tours, video production, and drone operations. This comprehensive suite ensures that properties listed with Outlive are showcased effectively to buyers and renters.

Outlive Labs, is a division committed to amplifying the reach and appeal of listings through in-house branding, marketing, and advertising. This seasoned team has successfully launched thousands of properties leveraging innovative technology and data.

Visit: https://outlive.homes

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/outlivehomes/

SOURCE Outlive Homes

