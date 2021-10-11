Introducing Oven-Baked Dips: Domino's® Newest Side Item, With a Twist

Customers can take advantage of Domino's Dips & Twists Combos for $7.99 as part of the brand's weeklong carryout special, and choose from the following:

Cheesy Marinara Dip – Layers of flavorful marinara sauce oven baked with creamy, melted cheeses. Served with a choice of Parmesan or Garlic Bread Twists.



Five Cheese Dip – A combination of cheddar, Asiago, Parmesan, American and pizza cheeses oven baked to perfection. Served with Parmesan or Garlic Bread Twists.



Baked Apple Dip – Sweet, gooey oven-baked apples with a hint of cinnamon. Served with Domino's handmade Cinnamon Bread Twists.

"Domino's Dips & Twists Combos make for a delicious, shareable side item on pizza night," said D'Elia. "Whether you're craving more warm, gooey cheese or perhaps something a bit sweeter, like cinnamon and apple, you can't go wrong. After all, who needs pumpkin spice when you have Baked Apple Dip and Cinnamon Bread Twists?"

To view Domino's full menu or find the nearest location, visit dominos.com.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,000 stores in over 90 markets.

